Nothing Ear 2 have been confirmed to launch on March 22. Now, days ahead of the expected launch, the price, availability, and specifications of the earbuds have been leaked by a tipster. However, it is to be noted that the company has not disclosed much detail about the Nothing Ear 2 TWS earphones yet. Meanwhile, the earbuds were spotted on Bluetooth SIG database in December last year. Meanwhile, Nothing has also confirmed a couple of specifications for the Ear 2 earbuds.

The launch date of the Nothing Ear 2 was confirmed by the Nothing's head of the Global Product Marketing in a Twitter post, announcing that the audio device will debut on March 22 at 3pm GMT/ 8:30pm IST. The event can be live streamed on the Nothing.tech website or on their YouTube channel.

Now, days ahead of the launch, tipster SnoopyTech (@snoopytech) has leaked some of the specifications of the Nothing Ear 2 in a series of tweets. The Nothing Ear 2 will launch as the successor to the company's popular Nothing Ear 1 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. The Nothing Ear 2 are tipped to get six hours of continuous playback time (up to 36 hours with charging-case) on a single charge. Meanwhile, 10 minutes of charging is said to provide 8 hours of playback time on the charging case, which is tipped to come with USB Type-C.

On the design front, Nothing Ear 2 are said to get transparent facades, while the charging case is tipped to get a stronger build, as compared to Nothing Ear 1. The earbuds have also been tipped to feature 11.6mm dual chamber drivers, with active noise cancellation of up to 40dB. They will support connecting with two devices simultaneously, as per the tipster.

The Nothing Ear 2 are said to cost EUR 159 (nearly Rs. 14,000) and will be available to purchase starting March 28, according to the tipster.

Meanwhile, in an official tweet, Nothing has confirmed that Ear 2 will feature LHDC 5.0 codec support, resulting in high-resolution audio. The company CEO Carl Pei has also confirmed in an interview that the earbuds will get IP54 rating.

