Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Overwatch 2 Is Headed to Steam in August, Select Blizzard PC Games Will Follow in Time

Overwatch 2 Is Headed to Steam in August, Select Blizzard PC Games Will Follow in Time

Players will be required to link their Battle.net account, but Overwatch 2 will launch directly through Steam.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 July 2023 14:16 IST
Overwatch 2 Is Headed to Steam in August, Select Blizzard PC Games Will Follow in Time

Photo Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

No other Blizzard PC games have been confirmed for Steam yet

Highlights
  • Overwatch 2 comes to Steam on August 10 with unlockable achievements
  • It coincides with the same day Overwatch 2 gets its ‘Invasion’ update
  • Steam Deck support hasn’t been confirmed for Overwatch 2

Blizzard is bringing a selection of its PC games over to Steam, starting with Overwatch 2. The free-to-play team-based shooter is headed to Valve's gaming client on August 10, in what appears to be a change in Blizzard's strategy due to its impending acquisition by Microsoft and the low player engagement the game has garnered in recent times. The Windows PC version of Overwatch 2 and other games from the publisher is largely restricted to its Battle.net launcher — a hot topic for most PC gamers, who prefer having all their games on one platform and hate having to juggle between them. The Steam version will also include the niceties of unlockable achievements and cross-platform multiplayer.

“It's our goal at Blizzard to listen to players and try to exceed their expectations in everything we do,” Mike Ybarra, President, Blizzard Entertainment said in a blog post. “While Battle.net remains a priority for us now and into the future, we've heard players want the choice of Steam for a selection of our games, starting with Overwatch 2 on August 10th. We're happy to work with Valve to make that happen.” While players will still be forced to link their Battle.net accounts to Steam, there is no reason to keep the former installed on your system. Replying to a tweet, Ybarra confirmed that Overwatch 2 will launch directly through Steam and the decision has been the result of a long discussion within Blizzard, based on player input. “There are no other factors or partners influencing this,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

Battle.net was introduced in 1996, long before Valve's Steam came into the picture, but still managed to hold off on its own — compared to competitors like Origin, which rebranded itself to the EA App, and the Epic Games Store, which people mostly keep installed to score some free games. While it's certainly convenient for all PC games to launch on Steam, there is a reason why certain publishers choose to launch their own gaming clients. You see, for every game sold on Steam, Valve takes a 30 percent cut for hosting it on their platform, which drastically reduced piracy, especially for indie developers. However, if a publisher such as EA or Blizzard makes their own platform, they get to keep all profits from game sales and in-game purchases. Over the years, publishers have softened that approach, with EA's games now simultaneously available and natively playable on Steam.

Overwatch 2's arrival on Steam coincides with the same day its first set of story missions, dubbed ‘Invasion,' drops as part of the season 6 content, promising new types of co-op events that push the overarching story forward. The bundle costs $15 (about Rs. 1,231), granting permanent access to the damage-based hero Sojourn to new players. This update comes after Blizzard confirmed its plans to cancel Overwatch 2's long-awaited and highly marketed PvE story mode, in May. For now, there is no word on which other Blizzard games will be jumping onto Steam — hopefully, the Diablo games are next. Support for the Steam Deck hasn't been announced either.

Overwatch 2 is headed to Steam on August 10.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: overwatch, overwatch 2, overwatch 2 steam, overwatch 2 coming to steam, overwatch 2 steam release date, overwatch 2 steam features, overwatch 2 invasion, overwatch 2 season 6, blizzard games on steam, blizzard, blizzard entertainment, steam, valve, battle net, pc
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Nasdaq’s Crypto Custody Service Won’t be Taking Off Anytime Soon: Here’s Why
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Spotted on Geekbench; Could Come With This Processor: Report

Related Stories

Overwatch 2 Is Headed to Steam in August, Select Blizzard PC Games Will Follow in Time
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 5G Price in India Revealed: Here’s How Much It Costs
  2. Vu Masterpiece QLED TV Series Launched in India: Check Price
  3. Samsung Teases New Foldables; Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 Posters Leak Online
  4. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  5. Netflix to Restrict Account and Password Sharing in India
  6. OnePlus 12 Complete Specifications Leaked Online: Check All Details Here
  7. Redmi 12 Confirmed to Launch in India With These Colour Options
  8. WhatsApp Rolls Out Wear OS App With Support for These Features
  9. All You Need to Know About Barbie vs Oppenheimer: Cast, Age Ratings, More
  10. Apple Tests Apple GPT as ChatGPT Rival: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Watch 6 Series Pre-Order Offers Tipped; Samsung Teases Upcoming Galaxy Watch Features
  2. Amazon Prime Video Brings BBC Player, BBC Kids Content to India as Add-on Channel in India
  3. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Spotted on Geekbench; Could Come With This Processor: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Posters Leak Online; New Foldables Confirmed to Be Slimmer, Lighter
  5. Overwatch 2 Is Headed to Steam in August, Select Blizzard PC Games Will Follow in Time
  6. Nasdaq’s Crypto Custody Service Won’t be Taking Off Anytime Soon: Here’s Why
  7. Google Tests AI Tools for Journalists That Can Write News Articles, in Talks With Publishers
  8. Foxconn Industrial Internet Officials Discuss Investment Opportunities With Tamil Nadu Government
  9. WhatsApp Rolls Out Wear OS App With Support for Voice Messages, Quick Replies: Details
  10. TikTok Opens Its Research Software to Researchers in Europe as Part of Transparency Push
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.