Tecno to Unveil Dynamic 1 Robot Dog, AR Gaming Set at MWC 2024 Alongside Pova 6 Pro 5G

Tecno's Dynamic 1 will offer AI and realistic features inspired by the German Shepherd.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2024 12:52 IST
Tecno to Unveil Dynamic 1 Robot Dog, AR Gaming Set at MWC 2024 Alongside Pova 6 Pro 5G

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno's first Windows AR gaming is called as Pocket Go

Highlights
  • Tecno is expected to take the wraps off its first rollable phone at MWC
  • The MWC 2-24 will be held between February 26 and February 29
  • Tecno will also unveil a new Pova series smartphone at the event
This year's Mobile World Congress will kickstart on February 26 with several brands showcasing latest trends and innovations in the mobile technology landscape. As the event date nears, Tecno, owned by China's Transsion Holdings, confirmed its presence at the event. The company will showcase an AR gaming set with AR glasses and a robot dog at MWC. Tecno will also unveil a new Pova series smartphone at the event. It will also showcase its Universal Tone technology and an improved version of the rollable concept phone.

Tecno through a press release on Tuesday (February 6) announced that it will showcase the company's latest breakthroughs and technologies at this year's MWC. A robotic dog named Dynamic 1 and a combined AR glasses and Windows gaming handheld will be unveiled at the event. The Dynamic 1 will offer AI and realistic features inspired by the German Shepherd. It is claimed to be capable of intuitively understanding commands and performing life-like actions.

Tecno's first Windows AR gaming handheld is called Pocket Go and it combines AR glasses and a handheld device. It is said to have a lightweight and portable design. Additionally, the Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G smartphone will make its global debut at MWC 2024 in Barcelona. The event will also see the company's futuristic AI and AR technologies, Universal Tone technology, new concepts, and more.

Tecno is expected to take the wraps off its first rollable phone called Phantom Ultimate during the event. The brand has already showcased its Phantom Ultimate prototype with a rollable display in September 2022. The handset features a 6.55-inch display and it starts to expand to 7.11 inches at the touch of a button, with a form factor of a small tablet. The Tecno Phantom Ultimate packs a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) rollable display made by CSOT.

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 will be held between February 26 and February 29 in Barcelona, Spain.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
