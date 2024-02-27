Technology News
Infinix GT Ultra Teased, New Gaming Technology, E-Ink Colour Changing Panel Unveiled at MWC 2024

The Infinix GT Ultra is teased to launch in 2024.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2024 13:41 IST
Infinix GT Ultra Teased, New Gaming Technology, E-Ink Colour Changing Panel Unveiled at MWC 2024

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix GT Ultra is said to be backed by artificial intelligence

Highlights
  • Infinix GT Ultra will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC
  • The phone scored 2,21,5639 on the AnTuTu benchmarking score
  • The Infinix GT Ultra will carry a WQHD+ 144Hz display
Infinix is looking to launch a new smartphone in 2024. The company teased the flagship gaming phone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. The phone is said to carry the moniker Infinix GT Ultra and the company has revealed its chipset, display and hardware details. Infinix has also showcased some new technological concepts including ones that will be featured in the gaming phone. It also introduced a prototype technology called E-Color Shift.

Infinix GT Ultra is confirmed to be equipped with a dual-core architecture including a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC and a dedicated graphics chipset. The company claimed that the phone scored 22,15,639 on the AnTuTu benchmarking scale. The firm also affirmed that it has partnered with Pixelworks and the upcoming handset, teased to launch in 2024, will feature a WQHD+ resolution 144Hz display.

The company also revealed its CoolMax cooling technology, which is likely to be featured in the Infinix GT Ultra. It is equipped with an air-cooling fan and an electric cooler and is claimed to lower the temperature of the handset by over 10 degrees Celsius. By helping maintain a temperature balance, it is also said to ensure improved chipset performance.

Infinix also unveiled the AirCharge technology, that is said to use multi-coil magnetic resonance technology to offer a seamless wireless charging experience. This technology can help charge a device within a distance of 0cm to 20cm. The company is reportedly said to have claimed that with this technology, the charging pad can be placed under a desk and still be able to charge a concerned device.infinix ecolor shift tech infinix infinix

Another new technology introduced by the company was Extreme-Temp battery, which is said to support charging in up to -40 degrees Celsius of extreme temperatures. It also unveiled the Infinix E-Color Shift technology, which is claimed to be the industry's first programmable custom skin technology. This uses an E Ink Prism 3 technology and is supposed to help users customise the back panel of handsets, with up to 60 customisable areas.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: MWC 2024, Mobile World Congress, MWC24, Infinix GT Ultra, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nubia Flip 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Debuts at MWC 2024: Price, Specifications
Apple Exploring Smart Glasses, AirPods With Camera, Advanced Sensors and AI: Report

Infinix GT Ultra Teased, New Gaming Technology, E-Ink Colour Changing Panel Unveiled at MWC 2024
