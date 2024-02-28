Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G was announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. It will succeed the Tecno Camon 20 Premier. The company revealed some key details about the handset during an event at the MWC and confirmed a launch timeline for the smartphone as well. It is set to come to select markets in the second quarter of the year. The phone comes with the new PolarAce Imaging System and Sony cameras.

On its social media handles, Tecno has confirmed that the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G will come with PolarAce Imaging System and it also confirmed its partnership with Sony Lytia cameras. At the MWC 2024 event, the company showcased the phone. Although the phone has not yet been listed online, we know the details of the upcoming handset as Gadgets 360 was present on ground.

Tecno showed the Camon 30 Premier 5G in two colour options - black and white. Unlike its preceding model, the latest one appears with a large, circular rear camera module - similar to the trend most mid-range and flagship handsets from competing brands have followed in the past few months.

In the top left corner of the back panel, there is a red 'Action Dot,' which acts as an indicator for when users record videos. It is also said to light up as a charging indicator or when the voice assistant feature of the phone is activated.

The Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G sports a 6.77-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1,264 x 2,780 pixels and a peak brightness level of 1,400nits. The phone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It will ship with Android 14-based UI.

As for the cameras, the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G features a triple rear camera unit which includes a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50-megapixel 70mm periscope camera sensor, and a third 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The front camera of the phone uses a 50-megapixel sensor.

The Tecno PolarAce Imaging System is centred around a Sony CXD5622GG chip which is an image signal processor (ISP). The dedicated image processor is said to help with high-quality image and video processing without draining power from the main SoC. Tecno claims that the Camon 30 Premier can record 4K 30fps HDR videos and 4K low light videos.

Tecno packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 70W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The handset is equipped with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It also gets an FM radio, IR blaster, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity.

