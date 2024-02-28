Technology News

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G With PolarAce Imaging System Unveiled at MWC 2024

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G will come with Sony cameras.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2024 19:57 IST
Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G With PolarAce Imaging System Unveiled at MWC 2024

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G is said to launch in Q2 2024

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G is teased in two colour options
  • The handset carries a large, circular rear camera module
  • The Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G is said to support 70W fast charging
Advertisement

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G was announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. It will succeed the Tecno Camon 20 Premier. The company revealed some key details about the handset during an event at the MWC and confirmed a launch timeline for the smartphone as well. It is set to come to select markets in the second quarter of the year. The phone comes with the new PolarAce Imaging System and Sony cameras.

On its social media handles, Tecno has confirmed that the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G will come with PolarAce Imaging System and it also confirmed its partnership with Sony Lytia cameras. At the MWC 2024 event, the company showcased the phone. Although the phone has not yet been listed online, we know the details of the upcoming handset as Gadgets 360 was present on ground.

Tecno showed the Camon 30 Premier 5G in two colour options - black and white. Unlike its preceding model, the latest one appears with a large, circular rear camera module - similar to the trend most mid-range and flagship handsets from competing brands have followed in the past few months.

In the top left corner of the back panel, there is a red 'Action Dot,' which acts as an indicator for when users record videos. It is also said to light up as a charging indicator or when the voice assistant feature of the phone is activated.

The Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G sports a 6.77-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1,264 x 2,780 pixels and a peak brightness level of 1,400nits. The phone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It will ship with Android 14-based UI.

As for the cameras, the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G features a triple rear camera unit which includes a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50-megapixel 70mm periscope camera sensor, and a third 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The front camera of the phone uses a 50-megapixel sensor.

The Tecno PolarAce Imaging System is centred around a Sony CXD5622GG chip which is an image signal processor (ISP). The dedicated image processor is said to help with high-quality image and video processing without draining power from the main SoC. Tecno claims that the Camon 30 Premier can record 4K 30fps HDR videos and 4K low light videos.

Tecno packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 70W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The handset is equipped with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It also gets an FM radio, IR blaster, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Camon 20 Premier 5G

Camon 20 Premier 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, distinctive design
  • Pretty good cameras in segment
  • Above average battery life
  • Smooth overall performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Average stereo speakers
  • Comparatively low display brightness
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G, Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G specifications, Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G launch, Tecno Camon 30 series, Tecno, MWC 2024, MWC24, MWC
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Threads Saved Posts Feature Begins Rolling Out to Several Users After Weeks of Testing: How it Works
Sony to Cut 900 Jobs at PlayStation, Shut London Studio; Naughty Dog, Insomniac Hit With Layoffs
Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G With PolarAce Imaging System Unveiled at MWC 2024
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A55 Price, Specifications Leak; Might Launch on This Date
  2. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Camera Debut: See Specifications
  3. iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x Tipped to FeatureÂ Snapdragon SoCs,Â 6,000mAh Battery
  4. Realme 12+ 5G SoC, Display Details, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. iOS 18 Is Said to Be Compatible With These iPhone Models
  6. Google Unveils AI Model Called Genie That Can Generate 2D Video Games
  7. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Gets New 6GB RAM 128GB Storage Variant in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Rumoured to Be on the Way
  9. OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Goes Official in India
  10. Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G With PolarAce Imaging System Shown at MWC 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance, Disney Announce Joint Venture to Merge Digital Streaming and TV Assets in India
  2. Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G With PolarAce Imaging System Unveiled at MWC 2024
  3. Tumblr, WordPress Plan to Sell User Data to OpenAI and Midjourney to Train AI Models: Report
  4. OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Working to Fix Gemini AI as CEO Sundar Pichai Calls Some Responses 'Unacceptable'
  6. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G's 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Wired Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Google Chat Gets a New Feature to Help Users Find Out The Most Important Conversations
  9. iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS Could Receive Apple's iOS 18 Update
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Renders Hint at Rectangular Design With Slightly Curved Edges
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »