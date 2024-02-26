Technology News

Tecno Pocket Go With AR Glasses, Dynamic 1 Robot Dog Unveiled at MWC 2024: Key Features

The glasses with Tecno Pocket Go are called AR Pocket Vision.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 February 2024 19:54 IST
Tecno Pocket Go With AR Glasses, Dynamic 1 Robot Dog Unveiled at MWC 2024: Key Features

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Dynamic 1 is backed by a 15,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Tecno Pocket Go comes with a Tecno Smart Box
  • The AR Pocket Vision carries a 0.71-inch micro-OLED screen
  • Tecno Dynamic 1 is equipped with an AI HyperSense Fusion System
Advertisement

Tecno unveiled its alternate reality (AR) gaming set and a robot dog modelled after a German Shepherd at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. The AR gaming set, called the Tecno Pocket Go, is claimed to be the world's first Windows-based AR gaming kit and promises a 6D immersive gaming experience. Meanwhile, the robot dog is called Dynamic 1 and is an AI-backed biomorphic dog that the company reportedly claims to be the "perfect pet-like companion for the future."

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, the Tecno Pocket Go comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCle 4.0 SSD storage. It is backed by a 50Wh replaceable battery. Although it is said to have a PC-level large cooling fan, the wireless console is claimed to be 50 percent smaller and 30 percent lighter than other Windows gaming handheld consoles.

tecno pocket go tecno AR Pocket Vision

Tecno Pocket Go with AR Pocket Vision
Photo Credit: Tecno

 

The Pocket Go console is meant to be paired with an AR headset called the AR Pocket Vision, according to a GSMArena report. The glasses also feature a 0.71-inch micro-OLED screen that is said to offer vision support almost equal to a 215-inch television from 6 metres away. It also has adjustable diopter settings of up to 600 degrees. 

According to the aforementioned report, the Tecno Pocket Go also comes with a Tecno Smart Box that is meant to serve as a central console for controlling games and settings. It will also enable the AR Pocket Vision and Pocket Go wireless controller to connect with other Tecno devices and function as a portable workstation.

Tecno also unveiled the Tecno Dynamic 1 which is an AI-backed robotic dog with a 15,000mAh battery. It is said to allow a wide range of controls including smartphones, remote controls and voice commands. The machine is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset and is equipped with binocular and infrared sensors alongside Intel's Realsense D430 camera. With a torque output of 45 Nm/kg, the machine can perform several physical tasks, like going up and down the stairs, jumping, shaking hands and even handstands.

The company has yet to confirm the launch of these products. Although it is quite likely that the Tecno Dynamic 1 will not even be commercialised. It could just remain as an exercise which proves the technological prowess and advancement of the firm's research and development.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Tecno Pocket Go, AR Glasses, Tecno Dynamic 1, Tecno, MWC 2024, MWC24, Mobile World Congress
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled at MWC 2024
Qualcomm Unveils On-Device Generative AI Features for Android Smartphones at MWC 2024
Tecno Pocket Go With AR Glasses, Dynamic 1 Robot Dog Unveiled at MWC 2024: Key Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi HyperOS Roll-Out Timeline Unveiled: Here's the List of Devices
  2. Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro Set to Launch in India on This Day
  3. iQoo Z9 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC to Debut in India on This Date
  4. Truecaller Brings Call Recording, AI Transcriptions Features to India
  5. Motorola to Use Corning Gorilla Glass for Its Entire Portfolio in 2024
  6. Qualcomm Showcases On-Device AI Features for Smartphones at MWC 2024
  7. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Announced at MWC 2024
  8. Samsung Galaxy Ring Showcased at MWC 2024; Details Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Watch 2 With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 12 Days Battery LIfe Unveiled at MCW 2024: Price, Specifications
  2. Tecno Pocket Go With AR Glasses, Dynamic 1 Robot Dog Unveiled at MWC 2024: Key Features
  3. Truecaller Launches Call Recordings, AI-Powered Transcriptions in India for Android and iOS Phones
  4. Lava Blaze Curve 5G India Price Range Leaked; Tipped to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC
  5. Metaverse in Healthcare Market Size Estimated to Reach Nearly $500 Billion by 2033: Report
  6. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled at MWC 2024
  7. MWC 2024: Lenovo Unveils ThinkBook Transparent Laptop Concept, New ThinkPad Laptops, More
  8. Qualcomm Unveils On-Device Generative AI Features for Android Smartphones at MWC 2024
  9. Motorola Announces New Deal With Corning at MWC 2024; to Use Gorilla Glass for Its Entire Portfolio
  10. Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro India Launch Set for March 7: Here's What We Know So Far
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »