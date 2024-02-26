Tecno unveiled its alternate reality (AR) gaming set and a robot dog modelled after a German Shepherd at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona. The AR gaming set, called the Tecno Pocket Go, is claimed to be the world's first Windows-based AR gaming kit and promises a 6D immersive gaming experience. Meanwhile, the robot dog is called Dynamic 1 and is an AI-backed biomorphic dog that the company reportedly claims to be the "perfect pet-like companion for the future."

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, the Tecno Pocket Go comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCle 4.0 SSD storage. It is backed by a 50Wh replaceable battery. Although it is said to have a PC-level large cooling fan, the wireless console is claimed to be 50 percent smaller and 30 percent lighter than other Windows gaming handheld consoles.

Tecno Pocket Go with AR Pocket Vision

Photo Credit: Tecno

The Pocket Go console is meant to be paired with an AR headset called the AR Pocket Vision, according to a GSMArena report. The glasses also feature a 0.71-inch micro-OLED screen that is said to offer vision support almost equal to a 215-inch television from 6 metres away. It also has adjustable diopter settings of up to 600 degrees.

According to the aforementioned report, the Tecno Pocket Go also comes with a Tecno Smart Box that is meant to serve as a central console for controlling games and settings. It will also enable the AR Pocket Vision and Pocket Go wireless controller to connect with other Tecno devices and function as a portable workstation.

Tecno also unveiled the Tecno Dynamic 1 which is an AI-backed robotic dog with a 15,000mAh battery. It is said to allow a wide range of controls including smartphones, remote controls and voice commands. The machine is powered by an unspecified octa-core chipset and is equipped with binocular and infrared sensors alongside Intel's Realsense D430 camera. With a torque output of 45 Nm/kg, the machine can perform several physical tasks, like going up and down the stairs, jumping, shaking hands and even handstands.

The company has yet to confirm the launch of these products. Although it is quite likely that the Tecno Dynamic 1 will not even be commercialised. It could just remain as an exercise which proves the technological prowess and advancement of the firm's research and development.

