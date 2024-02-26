Technology News
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • OnePlus Watch 2 With 1.43 Inch Display, Up to 12 Days Battery Life Unveiled at MCW 2024: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Watch 2 With 1.43-Inch Display, Up to 12 Days Battery Life Unveiled at MCW 2024: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Watch 2 is powered by a Snapdragon W5 SoC, as well as a BES2700 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 February 2024 20:35 IST
OnePlus Watch 2 With 1.43-Inch Display, Up to 12 Days Battery Life Unveiled at MCW 2024: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Watch 2 is offered in Black Steel and Radiant Steel colourways

Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch 2 users can switch between two OS - WearOS 4 and RTOS
  • The smartwatch has 5ATM and an IP68 rating
  • The OnePlus Watch 2 carries a 500mAh battery
Advertisement

OnePlus Watch 2 has been unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 on February 26. The smartwatch, succeeding the 2021 model of the OnePlus Watch, has arrived with several upgrades. It is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 100 hours in Smart Mode, which can be extended up to 12 days in Power Saving Mode, but with fitness tracking. The watch uses a dual-engine architecture to run two operating systems and also comes with dual-frequency GPS connectivity. The stainless steel body of the smart wearable is paired with a sapphire crystal screen.

OnePlus Watch 2 price

Offered in Black Steel and Radiant Steel colourways, the OnePlus Watch 2 price starts at Rs. 24,999. It is rolling out to select countries and will be available for purchase starting March 4 via Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus online store, Reliance Digital, Croma, and other offline stores. 

OnePlus Watch 2 specifications

The OnePlus Watch 2 offers a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, a 60Hz flash rate, a 1,000 peak brightness level, and a 2.5D sapphire crystal screen. The watch is powered by a Snapdragon W5 SoC, as well as a BES2700 chipset, the former of which helps run Wear OS apps, while the latter runs RTOS which is responsible for background activity.

OnePlus Watch 2 users can also switch between the two OS's - Wear OS 4 and RTOS. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Alongside the military-grade MIL-STD-810H build, the stainless steel chassis of the wearable comes with 5ATM and IP68 rating. 

The company has packed a large 500mAh battery in the OnePlus Watch 2 with support for 7.5W VOOC fast charging that is said to charge the watch from zero to 100 in 60 minutes. The watch is said to offer up to 48 hours of battery life with heavy usage, up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 12 days of battery life in Power Saver mode.

The smartwatch also carries an optical heart rate monitor, pulse oximeter sensor, and helps track sleep cycle and stress levels of users. It supports more than 11 professional and more than 100 sports modes. The OnePlus Watch 2 has L1+L5 GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C connectivity. Weighing 49g, the watch measures 47mm x 46.6mm x 12.1mm in size.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus Watch 2, OnePlus Watch 2 launch, OnePlus Watch 2 specifications, OnePlus Watch 2 price, OnePlus, MWC, MWC24, MWC 2024
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Motorola Announces New Deal With Corning at MWC 2024; to Use Gorilla Glass for Its Entire Portfolio
Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled at MWC 2024

Related Stories

OnePlus Watch 2 With 1.43-Inch Display, Up to 12 Days Battery Life Unveiled at MCW 2024: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi HyperOS Roll-Out Timeline Unveiled: Here's the List of Devices
  2. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Announced at MWC 2024
  3. Truecaller Brings Call Recording, AI Transcriptions Features to India
  4. Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Pro Set to Launch in India on This Day
  5. iQoo Z9 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC to Debut in India on This Date
  6. Energizer Hard Case P28K Phone With 28,000mAh Battery Unveiled at MWC 2024
  7. Qualcomm Showcases On-Device AI Features for Smartphones at MWC 2024
  8. Motorola to Use Corning Gorilla Glass for Its Entire Portfolio in 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Tests Gemini AI Integration With Messages App, Rolls Out Multiple Productivity Features for Android
  2. OnePlus Watch 2 With 1.43-Inch Display, Up to 12 Days Battery Life Unveiled at MCW 2024: Price, Specifications
  3. Tecno Pocket Go With AR Glasses, Dynamic 1 Robot Dog Unveiled at MWC 2024: Key Features
  4. Truecaller Launches Call Recordings, AI-Powered Transcriptions in India for Android and iOS Phones
  5. Lava Blaze Curve 5G India Price Range Leaked; Tipped to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC
  6. Metaverse in Healthcare Market Size Estimated to Reach Nearly $500 Billion by 2033: Report
  7. Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled at MWC 2024
  8. MWC 2024: Lenovo Unveils ThinkBook Transparent Laptop Concept, New ThinkPad Laptops, More
  9. Qualcomm Unveils On-Device Generative AI Features for Android Smartphones at MWC 2024
  10. Motorola Announces New Deal With Corning at MWC 2024; to Use Gorilla Glass for Its Entire Portfolio
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »