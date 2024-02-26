OnePlus Watch 2 has been unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 on February 26. The smartwatch, succeeding the 2021 model of the OnePlus Watch, has arrived with several upgrades. It is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 100 hours in Smart Mode, which can be extended up to 12 days in Power Saving Mode, but with fitness tracking. The watch uses a dual-engine architecture to run two operating systems and also comes with dual-frequency GPS connectivity. The stainless steel body of the smart wearable is paired with a sapphire crystal screen.

OnePlus Watch 2 price

Offered in Black Steel and Radiant Steel colourways, the OnePlus Watch 2 price starts at Rs. 24,999. It is rolling out to select countries and will be available for purchase starting March 4 via Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus online store, Reliance Digital, Croma, and other offline stores.

OnePlus Watch 2 specifications

The OnePlus Watch 2 offers a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, a 60Hz flash rate, a 1,000 peak brightness level, and a 2.5D sapphire crystal screen. The watch is powered by a Snapdragon W5 SoC, as well as a BES2700 chipset, the former of which helps run Wear OS apps, while the latter runs RTOS which is responsible for background activity.

OnePlus Watch 2 users can also switch between the two OS's - Wear OS 4 and RTOS. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. Alongside the military-grade MIL-STD-810H build, the stainless steel chassis of the wearable comes with 5ATM and IP68 rating.

The company has packed a large 500mAh battery in the OnePlus Watch 2 with support for 7.5W VOOC fast charging that is said to charge the watch from zero to 100 in 60 minutes. The watch is said to offer up to 48 hours of battery life with heavy usage, up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 12 days of battery life in Power Saver mode.

The smartwatch also carries an optical heart rate monitor, pulse oximeter sensor, and helps track sleep cycle and stress levels of users. It supports more than 11 professional and more than 100 sports modes. The OnePlus Watch 2 has L1+L5 GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C connectivity. Weighing 49g, the watch measures 47mm x 46.6mm x 12.1mm in size.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.