The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a new expansion, a decade after the acclaimed RPG received its last story DLC, Blood and Wine. Developer CD Projekt Red announced The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past, a brand-new expansion — the game's third, on Tuesday. The DLC will put players back into the shoes of Geralt of Rivia, the studio confirmed. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X in 2027.

The Witcher 3 Expansion Revealed

Rumours of a third expansion for The Witcher 3 have swirled around for a while. Late last year, a Polish analytics firm claimed that CD Projekt Red was working on a paid DLC for the RPG, which would launch in 2026.

CD Projekt Red said it planned to reveal the new expansion at its REDstreams livestream on Thursday, where the studio will mark the 10-year anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine. But a leak on the Red Launcher forced the company to announce the new expansion a day early.

Medallion's humming... that can only mean one thing! It's time to announce The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past! ⚔️



This brand new expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will take you to the Path with Geralt of Rivia once more. It's being co-developed with @Fools_Theory… pic.twitter.com/rrcPXppgdc — The Witcher (@thewitcher) May 27, 2026

Songs of the Past Details

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past will take players to the Path with Geralt of Rivia once more, CD Projekt Red said in its announcement on X. The expansion is being co-developed with Fool's Theory, the studio behind The Thaumaturge. Songs of the Past will take players on a brand-new adventure with Geralt. The title suggests it might turn back the clock and serve as a prequel story to The Witcher 3.

"What can I say… this is one of those stories I personally keep very close to my heart and I genuinely can't wait for you to experience it," said Sebastian Kalemba, vice president and game director at CD Projekt Red. "The teams on both sides have been pouring an incredible amount of passion into it and I'm really excited for you to return to the Path with Geralt once more."

Songs of the Past will be the third expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt after Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, which were released in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The new story DLC will launch next year across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. CD Projekt Red will share more details on the expansion in late summer 2026.

With the announcement of Songs of the Past, CD Projekt Red is also updating The Witcher 3's minimum system requirements to ensure smooth performance and compatibility going forward. These PC system requirements will become effective starting from the next update, the studio said.

Going forward, Windows 11 will be the minimum required OS for both The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 after Microsoft ended support for Windows 10 last year. Additionally, HDDs will no longer be supported, and users would require an SSD storage to play the game and its upcoming expansion.

“These minimum requirements reflect how hardware capabilities and software usage have evolved since we last changed the system requirements,” the studio said in a support page on its website.

CD Projekt Red is also currently developing The Witcher 4, which is believed to be targeting a 2027 launch. The Witcher 4 will feature Ciri as the protagonist. Additionally, the Polish developer is working on a full remake of The Witcher 1.