Top OTT Releases of the Week (Oct 27- Nov 2): Kantara: Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1, Idli Kadai, The Witcher Season 4, and More

Witness the epic clash of heartfelt dramas and thrillers, to gripping horror and period dramas this week, as the top OTT platforms are set to release fresh movies and series.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 October 2025 13:51 IST
Top OTT Releases of the Week (Oct 27- Nov 2): Kantara: Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1, Idli Kadai, The Witcher Season 4, and More

OTT platforms are ready with a new set of series and movies for the upcoming weekend

Highlights
  • Top OTT platforms are set with new releases for the week
  • Idli Kadai, Kantara Chapter 1, Lokah, and more, are releasing
  • Streaming platforms include Netflix, Zee5, Prime Video, and more
With the weekend calling, your favorite OTT platforms are ready to drop some of the fresh releases this week. From heartwarming stories to gripping thrillers, the new releases will comprise diverse genres. Whether you're planning a soft weekend or looking forward to watching some exciting movies and web series, this week has it all covered. Henceforth, to ease your hunt, we've curated a list of the top releases across top OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee 5, and more. Explore now:

Top OTT Releases This Week

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

  • Release Date: October 31, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Action, Period Drama
  • Cast: Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Rakesh Poojari

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 that follows Berme (played by Rishab Shetty), a young tribal man who is a leader of the Kantara Tribe. The movie explores his clash with the King of Bangra Kingdom, called Kulasekhara (played by Jayaram), whose exploitation of the forest and people raises the conflict. Furthermore, the guardian spirits Panjurli and Guliga are awakened, only to fight the devil Kulashekara

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

  • Release Date: October 31, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Action, Fantasy
  • Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master, Tovino Thomas

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies of the year, which is finally set to land on the digital screens. The movie follows Chanra, a mysterious young woman, who moves to Bangalore to lead a peaceful life. However, things take a turn when she saves a co-worker from an organ-trafficking racket by using her supernatural powers. That's when her neighbour, Sunny, learns about her powers. Now, she has to confront the gangsters, Sunny, and survive.

Idli Kadai

  • Release Date: October 29, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Drama
  • Cast: Dhanush, Sathyaraj, Arun Vijay, Raj Kiran, Shalini Pandey

The film revolves around a young rural man named Murugan (Played by Dhanush), who shifts to Bangkok and pursues his career as a chef. However, as he loses his father, he has to return to his village and take over his traditional idli shop. That's when the real struggle begins. He has to rediscover himself and implement his modern culinary skills to uplift his father's business, meanwhile dealing with his love interest and potential challenges.

Maarigallu

  • Release Date: October 31, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Zee 5
  • Genre: Supernatural, Thriller
  • Cast: Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Suraj, Rangayana Raghu, Prashanth Siddi

Maarigallu is an ancient supernatural thriller movie that is set in the village of Sirsi, Karnataka, during the 1990s, where a group of villagers attains a clue that leads to the long-lost hidden treasure of the Kadamba dynasty from the 4th century. As they embark on the quest for the treasure, the group gets consumed with greed. Furthermore, they learn about the treasure being protected by a divine curse. The movie explores themes of divinity, faith, and greed.

Hedda

  • Release Date: October 29, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Drama
  • Cast: Tessa Thomson, Nina Hoss, Imogen Poots, Nicholas Pinnock, Tom Bateman

Based on Henrik Ibsen's most popular and legendary stage drama, Hedda Gabler, from 1891, Hedda is an American drama film that follows a young woman who is trapped in a loveless marriage. However, things take a tragic turn when she decides to manipulate people around her.Furthermore, circumstances become worse when she starts facing destructive consequences, including the suicide of her former lover.

The Witcher Season 4

  • Release Date: October 30, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey

With Liam Hemsworth taking the role of Geralt, this anticipated series will begin right from the point where it left off. As Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri are separated, they will navigate their way to transformation. Season 4 will showcase Geralt searching for Ciri while dealing with the chaos; on the other hand, Yennefer will be building the magical community. Also, Ciri will be seen joining a gang of outlaws. This season will be high on adventures.

IT: Welcome to Derry

  • Release Date: October 27, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Horror
  • Cast: Taylour Paige, James Remar, Rudy Mancuso, Chris Chalk, Stephen Rider

This horror series begins in 1962, with the sudden disappearance of a boy named Matty Clements, who a strange family. A few weeks later, Matty's friends embark on a quest to investigate his absence, and that's when they are confronted with terrifying truths that surface around a demonic creature. What unfolds next will certainly keep the audience glued to their seats.

Other OTT Releases This Week

Title Streaming Platform Release Date
The Asset Netflix Oct 27th, 2025
Thalavara Amazon Prime Video Oct 29th, 2025
Selling Sunset: Season 9 Netflix Oct 29th, 2025
Down Cemetery Road Apple TV+ Oct 29th, 2025
BlackMail SunNXT Oct 30th, 2025
Bad Influencer Netflix Oct 31st, 2025
Baaghi 4 Amazon Prime Video Oct 31st, 2025
Baai Tujyapayi Zee 5 Oct 31st, 2025
Tremembe Amazon Prime Video Oct 31st, 2025
Breathless Season 2 Netflix Oct 31st, 2025
Comments

Further reading: OTT Releases This Week, Kantara A Legend Chapter 1, Idli Kadai, lokah chapter 1, The Witcher 4

Further reading: OTT Releases This Week, Kantara A Legend Chapter 1, Idli Kadai, lokah chapter 1, The Witcher 4
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Top OTT Releases of the Week (Oct 27- Nov 2): Kantara: Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1, Idli Kadai, The Witcher Season 4, and More
