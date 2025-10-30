With the weekend calling, your favorite OTT platforms are ready to drop some of the fresh releases this week. From heartwarming stories to gripping thrillers, the new releases will comprise diverse genres. Whether you're planning a soft weekend or looking forward to watching some exciting movies and web series, this week has it all covered. Henceforth, to ease your hunt, we've curated a list of the top releases across top OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee 5, and more. Explore now:

Top OTT Releases This Week

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

Release Date: October 31, 2025

October 31, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Action, Period Drama

Action, Period Drama Cast: Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Rakesh Poojari

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 that follows Berme (played by Rishab Shetty), a young tribal man who is a leader of the Kantara Tribe. The movie explores his clash with the King of Bangra Kingdom, called Kulasekhara (played by Jayaram), whose exploitation of the forest and people raises the conflict. Furthermore, the guardian spirits Panjurli and Guliga are awakened, only to fight the devil Kulashekara

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

Release Date: October 31, 2025

October 31, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Action, Fantasy

Action, Fantasy Cast: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master, Tovino Thomas

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies of the year, which is finally set to land on the digital screens. The movie follows Chanra, a mysterious young woman, who moves to Bangalore to lead a peaceful life. However, things take a turn when she saves a co-worker from an organ-trafficking racket by using her supernatural powers. That's when her neighbour, Sunny, learns about her powers. Now, she has to confront the gangsters, Sunny, and survive.

Idli Kadai

Release Date: October 29, 2025

October 29, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Dhanush, Sathyaraj, Arun Vijay, Raj Kiran, Shalini Pandey

The film revolves around a young rural man named Murugan (Played by Dhanush), who shifts to Bangkok and pursues his career as a chef. However, as he loses his father, he has to return to his village and take over his traditional idli shop. That's when the real struggle begins. He has to rediscover himself and implement his modern culinary skills to uplift his father's business, meanwhile dealing with his love interest and potential challenges.

Maarigallu

Release Date: October 31, 2025

October 31, 2025 OTT Platform: Zee 5

Zee 5 Genre: Supernatural, Thriller

Supernatural, Thriller Cast: Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Suraj, Rangayana Raghu, Prashanth Siddi

Maarigallu is an ancient supernatural thriller movie that is set in the village of Sirsi, Karnataka, during the 1990s, where a group of villagers attains a clue that leads to the long-lost hidden treasure of the Kadamba dynasty from the 4th century. As they embark on the quest for the treasure, the group gets consumed with greed. Furthermore, they learn about the treasure being protected by a divine curse. The movie explores themes of divinity, faith, and greed.

Hedda

Release Date: October 29, 2025

October 29, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Tessa Thomson, Nina Hoss, Imogen Poots, Nicholas Pinnock, Tom Bateman

Based on Henrik Ibsen's most popular and legendary stage drama, Hedda Gabler, from 1891, Hedda is an American drama film that follows a young woman who is trapped in a loveless marriage. However, things take a tragic turn when she decides to manipulate people around her.Furthermore, circumstances become worse when she starts facing destructive consequences, including the suicide of her former lover.

The Witcher Season 4

Release Date: October 30, 2025

October 30, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Adventure, Fantasy Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey

With Liam Hemsworth taking the role of Geralt, this anticipated series will begin right from the point where it left off. As Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri are separated, they will navigate their way to transformation. Season 4 will showcase Geralt searching for Ciri while dealing with the chaos; on the other hand, Yennefer will be building the magical community. Also, Ciri will be seen joining a gang of outlaws. This season will be high on adventures.

IT: Welcome to Derry

Release Date: October 27, 2025

October 27, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Horror

Horror Cast: Taylour Paige, James Remar, Rudy Mancuso, Chris Chalk, Stephen Rider

This horror series begins in 1962, with the sudden disappearance of a boy named Matty Clements, who a strange family. A few weeks later, Matty's friends embark on a quest to investigate his absence, and that's when they are confronted with terrifying truths that surface around a demonic creature. What unfolds next will certainly keep the audience glued to their seats.

