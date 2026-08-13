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CD Projekt Red Confirms Layoffs at Project Sirius Witcher Multiplayer Spinoff

Project Sirius was announced in 2022 alongside other in-development Witcher projects.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 August 2026 19:23 IST
CD Projekt Red Confirms Layoffs at Project Sirius Witcher Multiplayer Spinoff

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

The Witcher multiplayer spinoff is in development at The Molasses Flood

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Highlights
  • The Witcher multiplayer title was announced in 2022
  • Nine employees on the development team have been let go
  • CD Projekt Red is also working on The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2
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One of the upcoming The Witcher projects has been hit with layoffs. The team working on Project Sirius, a multiplayer spinoff title set in The Witcher universe, has lost nine members due to the cuts. The Witcher spinoff was announced in 2022 and is in development at CD Projekt Red-owned US studio, The Molasses Flood.

The layoffs were reported by Kotaku on Wednesday and later confirmed by CD Projekt Red in a statement shared with Kotaku and Eurogamer. The company said that four people based in Boston and five in Warsaw were leaving the Project Sirius development team. Additionally, nine other workers were involved in internal recruitment processes for potential roles on other CD Projekt Red projects.

“We adjusted the size of the Sirius team to reflect the project's needs at this stage of development,” the company said in its statement.

State of Project Sirius

In April, CD Projekt Red had confirmed that 83 developers were working on Project Sirius. With 18 people now off the project, the size of the development team has likely been reduced to 64.

Project Sirius is being developed by The Molasses Flood, which was acquired by CD Projekt Red in 2021. The US-based studio was later merged into CD Projekt Red in 2025. CDPR has not announced a release timeline for Project Sirius.

The Witcher multiplayer spinoff was announced in 2022 alongside Project Polaris and Canis Majoris, later revealed to be The Witcher 4 and The Witcher Remake. At the time of the announcement, CD Projekt Red called the game an “innovative” take on The Witcher universe, which would tell an “unforgettable” story for new and existing fans of the franchise.

No new details about the game have been shared since it was announced.

In June, a report claimed that CD Projekt Red was also working on a second multiplayer title set in The Witcher universe, in addition to Project Sirius. The game is reportedly a free-to-play title for mobile and PC.

CDPR's primary focus, however, is on The Witcher 4, the next mainline title in the acclaimed series. More than 500 developers are working on the game, while over 160 people are on the Cyberpunk 2 development team.

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Further reading: The Witcher, Project Sirius, CD Projekt Red, The Molasses Flood
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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