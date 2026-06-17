CD Projekt Red is reportedly working on a second multiplayer title set in The Witcher universe, in addition to the previously announced Project Sirius. The multiplayer game is said to be a free-to-play title for mobile and PC. The Polish developer has several Witcher projects in development, including The Witcher 4, the next mainline RPG in the acclaimed series, and a remake of The Witcher.

MP1st reported this week that a previously unannounced second multiplayer Witcher project is currently in development at CD Projekt Red. It's a free-to-play co-op action-RPG in the works for PC and mobile, the report said. It's unclear if a console version of the game is part of the studio's plans for the project.

The free-to-play title stands separate from the other spinoff multiplayer Witcher project at CD Projekt Red, codenamed Project Sirus, which was announced in 2022 alongside Project Polaris and Canis Majoris, later revealed to be The Witcher 4 and The Witcher Remake. Project Sirius is being developed by The Molasses Flood, with support from CDPR.

Witcher Multiplayer Title Details

The MP1st report also shed light on the free-to-play multiplayer Witcher title's story, setting, and gameplay. The PC and mobile title is reportedly set in 1230, with Geralt still a young Witcher. Players, however, will create their own custom character, choosing gender, appearance, and other traits, the report said.

On the gameplay front, the multiplayer co-op title will allow players to take on contracts to hunt monsters across a variety of environments. Players will reportedly be able to choose abilities from different Witcher schools. Melee combat will include standard moves like blocking, parrying, and dodging. Along with melee combat, they'll be able to utilise signs and brew potions to get buffs.

The report speculated that the multiplayer Witcher game could be in development at Scopely. Last year, CD Projekt confirmed in its FY 2024 earnings report that it had entered a strategic partnership with Scopely to develop a game set within one of its IPs. It thus makes sense that the mobile developer has been tapped to work on the free-to-play Witcher mobile title.

Scopely is largely known for publishing popular mobile titles Monopoly Go and Pokémon Go. The developer is a subsidiary of Saudi-based Savvy Games Group, which bought Scopely for $4.9 billion in 2023.

CD Projekt Red is currently working on multiple projects, with most of its resources invested in The Witcher 4. Additionally, the studio is also developing Cyberpunk 2, Project Sirus, a new IP codenamed Project Hadar, and The Witcher remake. The studio confirmed last month that 513 developers were working on The Witcher 4, while the Cyberpunk 2 development team included 163 staffers as on April 30. Projects Sirius and Hadar have 83 and 24 developers working on them, respectively.