Croma's Festival of Dreams sale 2023 can help you save up to 70 percent on a wide range of electronics and home appliances. The sale includes deals on popular categories such as air conditioners, smartphones, washing machines, refrigerators, and coolers, ensuring there's something for everyone. Don't forget to take advantage of the card offers, too. Croma is providing a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,000 on IDFC First Bank credit card non-EMI transactions and a 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 2,000 on IDFC First Bank credit card EMI transactions. Here are a few handpicked products from the sale:

Voltas Vectra 4 in 1 Convertible 1.3 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC

The Voltas Vectra 4 in 1 Convertible 1.3 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC features a copper condenser, stabilizer-free operation, and eco-friendly R32 refrigerant. During the Festival of Dreams sale, you can get this feature-packed AC for just Rs. 31,990, a massive discount from its MRP of Rs. 60,636. Plus, enjoy Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit and debit card purchases. Don't miss this chance to enhance your home's cooling at a great price!

Buy now at Rs. 31,990 (MRP: Rs. 60,636)

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a powerful 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup along with a 13-megapixel front camera. With a 5,000mAh battery and Dolby Atmos sound, it's perfect for multitasking and entertainment. In the Festival of Dreams sale, get it for just Rs. 30,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 35,499. Enjoy instant discounts of up to Rs. 3,000 on ICICI Bank Credit Card and Credit Card EMI transactions. Don't miss this chance to upgrade to a feature-packed 5G smartphone at an attractive price!

Buy now at Rs. 30,999 (MRP: Rs. 35,499)

Croma 6.5 kg 5-Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Transform your laundry routine with the Croma 6.5 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine, featuring a BEE 5-Star Rating for energy efficiency, 10 wash programs, and advanced anti-tangle technology. The pulsator wash and magic cube drum ensure thorough cleaning, making it ideal for a family of 4-6. There's a 24-month warranty and a 10-year motor warranty for added peace of mind. During the Festival of Dreams sale, get this washing machine for just Rs. 11,990, down from its MRP of Rs. 20,000. Plus, avail a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,000 on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards and no-cost EMI for up to 12 months on major banks.

Buy now at Rs. 11,990 (MRP: Rs. 20,000)

Hindware Calisto 105 Litres Desert Air Cooler

Stay cool during the hot summer months with the Hindware Calisto 105 Litres Desert Air Cooler. This cooler comes with wood wool cooling pads and a coverage area of approximately 480 sq.ft, ensuring the flow of refreshing, cool air throughout your space. The air throw distance of 42.65 sq.ft and three-speed settings allow you to customize your cooling experience. During the Festival of Dreams sale, purchase this air cooler for just Rs. 9,969, a great discount from its MRP of Rs. 23,490.

Buy now at Rs. 9,969 (MRP Rs. 23,490)

LG 4 in-1 Convertible 1.5 Ton 5-Star Dual Inverter Window AC

Enjoy comfort this summer with the LG 4 in-1 Convertible 1.5 Ton 5-Star Dual Inverter Window AC, featuring a copper condenser, eco-friendly R-32 refrigerant, and an HD filter with anti-virus protection. Ideal for rooms up to 180 sq.ft, it offers a 1-year comprehensive warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty. Get this AC for just Rs. 40,490 during the Festival of Dreams sale, discounted from its MRP of Rs. 78,990. Plus, avail Rs. 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit and debit card purchases.

Buy now at Rs. 40,490 (MRP Rs. 78,990)

LG UQ80 139 cm (55-inch) 4K Ultra HD LED WebOS TV

Experience stunning visuals with the LG UQ80 139 cm (55-inch) 4K Ultra HD LED WebOS TV. This feature-packed TV boasts a 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 20W 2.0 channel sound for an immersive viewing experience. Enjoy seamless connectivity with three HDMI inputs, two USB ports, and Wi-Fi. The WebOS operating system offers access to popular apps. Enhance your gaming with the Game Optimizer, AI Brightness Control, and HGIG Mode. During the Festival of Dreams sale, get this TV for just Rs. 59,990, a significant markdown from its MRP of Rs. 84,990. Plus, avail a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,000 on IDFC Bank Credit Card. Elevate your entertainment experience with this fantastic deal!

Buy now at Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 84,990)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.