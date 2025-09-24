Upgrade to The Best Samsung Refrigerators at Unbeatable Prices

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale brings unprecedented discounts and savings across all categories. The Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 kicks off on September 23, 2025. This is also the best time to upgrade your old refrigerator as the e-commerce platform offers massive discounts, especially on Samsung refrigerators. Samsung offers some of the best refrigerators in the market across different categories and price segments with some cutting-edge technologies like smart connectivity, advanced cooling systems, AI features, better energy efficiency, and more. This, coupled with lucrative deals, bank discounts, no-cost EMIs, and more from Amazon, provides the perfect opportunity to upgrade your refrigerator during the sale period.

That said, we know choosing the best Samsung refrigerator can be a bit challenging. So, in order to help you out, we have shortlisted some of the best refrigerators from the South Korean brand that you can consider during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

Best Deals on Premium Side-by-Side Samsung Refrigerators

Samsung 653L Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver)

AI Energy Mode: The refrigerator uses AI to help reduce energy consumption by up to 10 percent.

The refrigerator uses AI to help reduce energy consumption by up to 10 percent. SmartThings Home Care: The Samsung appliance also comes with SmartThings integration to help with real-time monitoring and alerts.

The Samsung appliance also comes with SmartThings integration to help with real-time monitoring and alerts. Convertible 5-in-1 Design: The refrigerator has a smart conversion feature, allowing you to choose between five different modes.

The refrigerator has a smart conversion feature, allowing you to choose between five different modes. Twin Cooling Plus: The fridge also comes with Twin Cooling Plus technology that optimises temperature and humidity in the fridge and freezer to ensure food stays fresher for longer.

The fridge also comes with Twin Cooling Plus technology that optimises temperature and humidity in the fridge and freezer to ensure food stays fresher for longer. Rapid Cooling Performance: The fridge also comes with a Power Cool feature that quickly cools groceries, while Power Freeze blasts cold air into the freezer. It also comes with independent coolers in each compartment, while advanced insulation reduces any fluctuation.

Samsung Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RS76CG8003B1HL, Matte Black, 653L)

AI Energy Mode: The refrigerator uses AI to help reduce energy consumption by up to 10 percent.

The refrigerator uses AI to help reduce energy consumption by up to 10 percent. SmartThings Home Care: This feature helps you monitor and get alerts in real time.

This feature helps you monitor and get alerts in real time. Twin Cooling Plus: This feature helps to regulate and optimise temperature and humidity in the fridge and freezer for an optimised cooling experience.

This feature helps to regulate and optimise temperature and humidity in the fridge and freezer for an optimised cooling experience. Convertible 5-in-1 Design: The refrigerator comes with five different modes, including Normal Mode, Extra Fridge Mode, Vacation Mode, Seasonal Mode, and Home Alone Mode.

The refrigerator comes with five different modes, including Normal Mode, Extra Fridge Mode, Vacation Mode, Seasonal Mode, and Home Alone Mode. Precise Cooling: The Samsung double-door refrigerator features a precise cooling feature that helps to keep your food in fresh condition for a longer period.

Interestingly, the model also comes with additional features, which you can explore below:

Feature Model Buy Now Link Ice & Water Dispenser Model RS78CG8543S9HL Buy Now Glass Door Model with Auto Open Door RS76CB81A341HL Buy Now SBS 5 Star Rated Model RS76CG8115B1HL Buy Now

Best Deals on mid-range Double-Door Samsung Refrigerators

Samsung 330L Double Door Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DS8HL, Silver)

AI Energy Mode: The refrigerator comes equipped with AI Energy Mode, which analyses usage patterns and anticipates power consumption, resulting in energy savings of up to 10 percent.

The refrigerator comes equipped with AI Energy Mode, which analyses usage patterns and anticipates power consumption, resulting in energy savings of up to 10 percent. SmartThings Home Care: This feature provides real-time alerts and monitoring.

This feature provides real-time alerts and monitoring. Convertible 5-in-1 Design: The refrigerator comes with five different modes: Normal Mode, Extra Fridge Mode, Vacation Mode, Seasonal Mode, and Home Alone Mode.

The refrigerator comes with five different modes: Normal Mode, Extra Fridge Mode, Vacation Mode, Seasonal Mode, and Home Alone Mode. Active Fresh Filter+: The Samsung home appliance comes with a new Active Fresh Filter+ that the brand claims can remove 99.99 percent of certain bacteria and reduce 95 percent of bad smells.

The Samsung home appliance comes with a new Active Fresh Filter+ that the brand claims can remove 99.99 percent of certain bacteria and reduce 95 percent of bad smells. Twin Cooling Plus: This feature helps to retain 70 percent of moisture to ensure that the food stays moist and fresh for a longer period.

This feature helps to retain 70 percent of moisture to ensure that the food stays moist and fresh for a longer period. Power Cooling: The Samsung double-door refrigerator comes with Power Cool and Power Freeze features. The Power Cool quickly chills the fridge interior, while Power Freeze blasts the freezer to freeze items or make ice cubes fast.

The Samsung double-door refrigerator comes with Power Cool and Power Freeze features. The Power Cool quickly chills the fridge interior, while Power Freeze blasts the freezer to freeze items or make ice cubes fast. Wi-Fi Connectivity: One of the best parts about the fridge is that it is Wi-Fi enabled, meaning you can monitor and manage your refrigerator from anywhere at any time.

Samsung 330L Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black)

AI Energy Mode: The refrigerator comes equipped with AI Energy Mode, which analyses usage patterns and anticipates power consumption, resulting in energy savings of up to 10 percent.

The refrigerator comes equipped with AI Energy Mode, which analyses usage patterns and anticipates power consumption, resulting in energy savings of up to 10 percent. SmartThings Home Care: With this feature, you can get real-time alerts when parts need to be replaced or faults are found.

With this feature, you can get real-time alerts when parts need to be replaced or faults are found. Convertible 5-in-1 Design: The refrigerator has five operating modes: Normal Mode, Extra Fridge Mode, Vacation Mode, Seasonal Mode, and Home Alone Mode.

The refrigerator has five operating modes: Normal Mode, Extra Fridge Mode, Vacation Mode, Seasonal Mode, and Home Alone Mode. Active Fresh Filter+: The Samsung fridge includes a new Active Fresh Filter+, which the company says can eliminate 99.99 percent of specific bacteria and minimise 95 percent of unpleasant odours.

The Samsung fridge includes a new Active Fresh Filter+, which the company says can eliminate 99.99 percent of specific bacteria and minimise 95 percent of unpleasant odours. Twin Cooling Plus: This feature keeps 70 percent of moisture in, which keeps the food fresh for a longer time.

This feature keeps 70 percent of moisture in, which keeps the food fresh for a longer time. Power Cool and Power Freeze: The Samsung double-door refrigerator includes Power Cool and Power Freeze functions. Power Cool swiftly chills the interior of the fridge, and Power Freeze blasts the freezer to quickly freeze food or create ice cubes.

The Samsung double-door refrigerator includes Power Cool and Power Freeze functions. Power Cool swiftly chills the interior of the fridge, and Power Freeze blasts the freezer to quickly freeze food or create ice cubes. Wi-Fi Connectivity: Thanks to the Wi-Fi connectivity, you can monitor and manage your refrigerator from anywhere at any time.

Samsung 350L Convertible 5-in-1 Door Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DBXHL)

AI Energy Mode: The AI Energy Mode can save up to 10 percent of electricity by analysing usage patterns and predicting power consumption.

The AI Energy Mode can save up to 10 percent of electricity by analysing usage patterns and predicting power consumption. SmartThings Home Care: The feature detects issues, sends you a notification when parts are needed, and offers solutions immediately.

The feature detects issues, sends you a notification when parts are needed, and offers solutions immediately. Convertible 5-in-1 Design: The refrigerator lets you switch between five different smart modes, including Normal Mode, Vacation Mode, Extra Fridge Mode, Seasonal Mode, and Home Alone Mode.

The refrigerator lets you switch between five different smart modes, including Normal Mode, Vacation Mode, Extra Fridge Mode, Seasonal Mode, and Home Alone Mode. Active Fresh Filter+: Samsung claims that the Active Fresh Filter+ can reduce odours by 95 percent and remove 99.9 percent of certain bacteria from the refrigerator.

Samsung claims that the Active Fresh Filter+ can reduce odours by 95 percent and remove 99.9 percent of certain bacteria from the refrigerator. Twin Cooling Plus: The food stays fresh for a longer period with Twin Cooling Plus, as it comes with 70 percent moisture retention.

The food stays fresh for a longer period with Twin Cooling Plus, as it comes with 70 percent moisture retention. Power Cool and Power Freeze: With this feature, you can get 31 percent faster cooling and 31 percent faster ice making

With this feature, you can get 31 percent faster cooling and 31 percent faster ice making Wi-Fi Connectivity: Thanks to the Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control and keep tabs on your fridge from any location at any time.

Best Deals on Premium Double-Door Samsung Refrigerators

Samsung 419 L Bespoke AI, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL)

AI Energy Mode: With this feature, you can easily reduce the energy consumption by up to 10 percent.

With this feature, you can easily reduce the energy consumption by up to 10 percent. SmartThings Connectivity: The feature finds problems, lets customers know when parts are needed, and gives solutions right away.

The feature finds problems, lets customers know when parts are needed, and gives solutions right away. Convertible 5-in-1: The Samsung refrigerator allows you to choose from five distinct smart settings: Normal Mode, Vacation Mode, Extra Fridge Mode, Seasonal Mode, and Home Alone Mode.

The Samsung refrigerator allows you to choose from five distinct smart settings: Normal Mode, Vacation Mode, Extra Fridge Mode, Seasonal Mode, and Home Alone Mode. Active Fresh Filter+: The Active Fresh Filter+ can get rid of 95 percent of smells and 99.9 percent of certain bacteria in the refrigerator.

The Active Fresh Filter+ can get rid of 95 percent of smells and 99.9 percent of certain bacteria in the refrigerator. Twin Cooling Plus: With Twin Cooling Plus feature, the refrigerator can store fresh food for longer since it can retain 70 percent of the moisture.

With Twin Cooling Plus feature, the refrigerator can store fresh food for longer since it can retain 70 percent of the moisture. Power Cool and Power Freeze: This function lets you cool things down 31 percent faster and make ice 31 percent faster.

This function lets you cool things down 31 percent faster and make ice 31 percent faster. Wi-Fi Connectivity: Control and keep tabs on your fridge from anywhere, anytime.

List of Other Deals on Samsung Refrigerators During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Check out some of the best deals on Samsung refrigerators below during the Amazon Sale 2025.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.