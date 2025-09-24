Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Discounts on Premium Headphones From Sony, Bose and Sennheiser

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 began on September 23. It provides cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and credit card discounts.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2025 19:36 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Discounts on Premium Headphones From Sony, Bose and Sennheiser

Photo Credit: Sony

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is offering Sony WH-1000XM5 at a relatively low price

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 has also listed 100 top deals
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers a 10 percent instant discount
  • Amazon is offering additional cashback offers
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is underway, offering great deals and discounts on a range of electronics, like smart TVs, phones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, laptops, and other devices. The company is also offering deals on premium over-the-ear headphones from Sony, Bose, Skullcandy, and other brands at discounted prices. The sale event also brings an additional 10 percent instant discounts on select bank cards.

If you are in the market to buy new over-the-ear headphones or want to upgrade your current pair, and you have a budget of about Rs. 25,000, you can take advantage of massive discounts on your next purchase during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. You can also avail an exclusive 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card, debit card, and SBI credit card EMI transactions.

To get the most for your money, while maximising your savings, you can also get coupon discounts, cashback offers, interest-free EMI options, and exchange bonuses while buying some of the headphones listed below.

Read on for our handpicked list of the best deals on high-end, premium over-the-ear headphones from brands such as Sony, Sennheiser, Bose, and Skullcandy that you can get during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

You can also check the list of top offers on budget laptops under Rs. 30,000 and the best deals on smart TVs under Rs. 15,000. Moreover, you can check the best offers on Android smartphones under Rs. 25,000, here.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on High-End Headphones

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Sony WH-1000XM5 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 22,489 Buy Now
Sony WH-1000XM4 Rs. 29,990 Rs. 19,980 Buy Now
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Rs. 35,900 Rs. 21,990 Buy Now
Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Rs. 49,999 Rs. 14,999 Buy Now
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 17,990 Buy Now
Sennheiser HD 600 Rs. 39,990 Rs. 19,990 Buy Now
EPOS Adapt 660 Rs. 48,700 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • Very good app and features
  • Detailed, well-tuned, flexible sound
  • Impressive active noise cancellation
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • A bit expensive
  • Does not fold fully, less portable
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Familiar, comfortable design and fit
  • Good app, useful features
  • Speak-to-chat and hear-through modes work well
  • Detailed, engaging, fun sound
  • Superb noise cancellation
  • Bad
  • No Qualcomm aptX codec support
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Sale, Amazon offers, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Sony, Bose, Skullcandy, Sennheiser
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Home Appliances With Up to 65 Percent Off

