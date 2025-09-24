Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is underway, offering great deals and discounts on a range of electronics, like smart TVs, phones, smartwatches, true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, home appliances, washing machines, refrigerators, PCs, laptops, and other devices. The company is also offering deals on premium over-the-ear headphones from Sony, Bose, Skullcandy, and other brands at discounted prices. The sale event also brings an additional 10 percent instant discounts on select bank cards.

If you are in the market to buy new over-the-ear headphones or want to upgrade your current pair, and you have a budget of about Rs. 25,000, you can take advantage of massive discounts on your next purchase during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. You can also avail an exclusive 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card, debit card, and SBI credit card EMI transactions.

To get the most for your money, while maximising your savings, you can also get coupon discounts, cashback offers, interest-free EMI options, and exchange bonuses while buying some of the headphones listed below.

Read on for our handpicked list of the best deals on high-end, premium over-the-ear headphones from brands such as Sony, Sennheiser, Bose, and Skullcandy that you can get during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.

You can also check the list of top offers on budget laptops under Rs. 30,000 and the best deals on smart TVs under Rs. 15,000. Moreover, you can check the best offers on Android smartphones under Rs. 25,000, here.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on High-End Headphones

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.