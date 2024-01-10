Technology News
Flipkart Republic Day sale 2024 will see new launches including the Vivo X100 series, Oppo Reno 11 series and Poco X6 series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2024 11:16 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Smartphones by brands like Apple, Samsung, Google will see price cuts in Flipkart Republic Day Sale

Highlights
  • The sale will start exclusively for Flipkart Plus members on January 13
  • Amazon is hosting its Great Republic Day sale starting January 15
  • The sale will continue until January 19
Flipkart Republic Day sale 2024 dates are now official. The six-day online sale will begin in India on January 14. Like previous years, the sale will start exclusively for Flipkart Plus members on January 13. The e-commerce company is promising exciting deals and offers on hundreds of products in the upcoming sale. The Flipkart Republic Day sale will bring deals, discounts, and offers on products such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart TVs, among others. Additionally, Flipkart is promising savings on payments through select bank cards. Smartphones from brands including Apple, Samsung, Google, and Realme are confirmed to see price cuts during the sale.

The e-commerce company has created a dedicated webpage revealing the Flipkart Republic Day sale dates. The discount sale will start on January 14 and continue until January 19. Plus members will be given early access to deals from January 13. Fashion accessories, TVs, electronics, furniture and mattresses are confirmed to get up to 80 percent discount. There will be up to 85 percent discount for appliances whereas beauty and toys items will be listed with up to 85 percent price cuts.

Smartphones from brands including Apple, Samsung, Realme, and Motorola will see price cuts during the sale. Flipkart has not disclosed deals on smartphones, but the flagship iPhone 14, and Pixel 7a are teased to receive discounts. Flipkart's banners indicate offers on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Motorola Edge 40 Neo, Samsung F14 5G, Realme C53, Realme 11X 5G, Moto G54 5G, and more.

Further, the sale will cover new launches including the Vivo X100 series, Oppo Reno 11 series, Infinix Smart 8, Redmi Note 13 Pro series, and Poco X6 series. Additionally, there will be cashback, exchange offers, no-cost EMI offers, and more.

Earlier this week, Flipkart rival Amazon also announced that it is hosting its Amazon Great Republic Day sale starting January 15.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Flipkart Republic Day sale 2024, Flipkart Republic Day sale, Flipkart Republic Day, Flipkart, Sale Offers, iPhone 14, Pixel 7a
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Full Specifications Leak Again Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024 to Start on January 14 With Discounts on iPhone 14, Pixel 7a, More
