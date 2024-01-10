Flipkart Republic Day sale 2024 dates are now official. The six-day online sale will begin in India on January 14. Like previous years, the sale will start exclusively for Flipkart Plus members on January 13. The e-commerce company is promising exciting deals and offers on hundreds of products in the upcoming sale. The Flipkart Republic Day sale will bring deals, discounts, and offers on products such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and smart TVs, among others. Additionally, Flipkart is promising savings on payments through select bank cards. Smartphones from brands including Apple, Samsung, Google, and Realme are confirmed to see price cuts during the sale.

The e-commerce company has created a dedicated webpage revealing the Flipkart Republic Day sale dates. The discount sale will start on January 14 and continue until January 19. Plus members will be given early access to deals from January 13. Fashion accessories, TVs, electronics, furniture and mattresses are confirmed to get up to 80 percent discount. There will be up to 85 percent discount for appliances whereas beauty and toys items will be listed with up to 85 percent price cuts.

Smartphones from brands including Apple, Samsung, Realme, and Motorola will see price cuts during the sale. Flipkart has not disclosed deals on smartphones, but the flagship iPhone 14, and Pixel 7a are teased to receive discounts. Flipkart's banners indicate offers on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Motorola Edge 40 Neo, Samsung F14 5G, Realme C53, Realme 11X 5G, Moto G54 5G, and more.

Further, the sale will cover new launches including the Vivo X100 series, Oppo Reno 11 series, Infinix Smart 8, Redmi Note 13 Pro series, and Poco X6 series. Additionally, there will be cashback, exchange offers, no-cost EMI offers, and more.

Earlier this week, Flipkart rival Amazon also announced that it is hosting its Amazon Great Republic Day sale starting January 15.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.