Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Full Specifications Leak Again Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ could use either an Exynos 2400 chip or a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, depending on the region.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2024 10:16 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung is believed to unveil its next-generation Galaxy S24 phones on January 17

  • Galaxy S24 is said to carry a 4,000mAh battery
  • Samsung has already started accepting reservations for the new lineup
  • The Ultra model might offer 100x Space Zoom support
Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to land at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17. Over the past few weeks, we have covered most of the major possible features of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Most recently, entire specifications of the premium lineup have leaked online spoiling Samsung's Galaxy party. Both Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ could use either an Exynos 2400 chip or a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, depending on the region. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, in contrast, is tipped to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all markets.

German publication WinFuture.de has leaked the full specifications of the Galaxy S24 series. As per the website, Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will run on an Exynos 2400 chipset in European regions and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in other markets. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC will power the Galaxy S24 Ultra in all regions. The regular Galaxy S24 will stick with 8GB of RAM, while the top-end models will offer up to 12GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S24 is tipped to come with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to offer 128GB and 256GB storage options. For optics, it is expected to have a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom with 30x Space Zoom. It is said to carry a 4,000mAh battery.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24+ is said to carry a 6.7-inch (1,440x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED display with refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It could come in 256GB and 512GB of storage options. The handset is said to get the same triple rear camera setup as the Galaxy S24. It could be backed by a 4,900mAh battery

Finally, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which will be the top smartphone in the lineup, is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. It could be offered in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options with 12GB RAM as standard. The phone is expected to have a quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel primary camera. The rear camera unit is also said to include a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom support. The handset might offer 100x Space Zoom support. It is likely to have a Titanium frame and pack a 5,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to be unveiled on January 17 during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung has already started accepting reservations for the new lineup.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung Galaxy S24 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
