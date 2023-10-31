Technology News
  WhatsApp Improves Group Calls Experience, Lets Users Call Up to 31 Participants With Latest Update: Report

WhatsApp Improves Group Calls Experience, Lets Users Call Up to 31 Participants With Latest Update: Report

WhatsApp has removed an older limit preventing you from calling more than 15 participants, making it easier to start a group call with more people.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 31 October 2023 17:37 IST
WhatsApp Improves Group Calls Experience, Lets Users Call Up to 31 Participants With Latest Update: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp already supports group calls with up to 32 members

Highlights
  • WhatsApp previously raised the group calling limit to 32 participants
  • A person could only invite 15 group call participants until now
  • Making group call on WhatsApp will be much easier with the latest update
WhatsApp is rolling out a new update to users on iOS that improves the group calling experience on the popular messaging platform. The Meta-owned chat application previously increased the number of group call participants to 32, allowing more users to join a call. Until now, users could only choose to invite 15 group members to join a call. After installing the latest WhatsApp for iOS update, users should be able to invite up to 31 group participants to join a call, according to details shared by a feature tracker.

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the latest stable version of the app, WhatsApp for iOS 23.22.72, comes with one notable change — the ability to initiate a group conversation with up to 31 participants. The changelog for the app doesn't actually mention the new limit on calling group members, but includes other recently added features and functionality.

With the latest update, WhatsApp now lets you start a group call with up to 31 participants — effectively making it easy to start a group call than on older versions of the app.  Previously, WhatsApp would only allow you to initiate a group call with only up to 15 participants — other members could join the call manually. 

Gadgets 360 was unable to confirm that the option to start a new group call on the app allows one to pick up to 31 participants as the latest version of the app available in India at the time of writing was version 23.21.79 — this is the version of the app that was released last week. If the feature is not enabled on your phone after updating to the latest release, you might have to wait for a few days (or weeks) before the new functionality rolls out to your account or app.

WhatsApp has been rolling out new features over the past few weeks, including the ability to log in with multiple accounts on the same smartphone and support for passkeys on Android. Users who have two phone numbers will finally be able to sign up for WhatsApp with their second number, using the same app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is making it much easier for users to log back in to the app on Android with support for passkeys and their fingerprint — a secure form of authentication designed to eliminate the use of passwords and use public key cryptography to safeguard user information. Support for passkeys has begun rolling to on Android and the feature integrates with Google's password manager — there's no word on whether this feature will be available on iOS as part of a future update.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
WhatsApp, WhatsApp group calls, WhatsApp calling, WhatsApp features, WhatsApp update
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
Siemens Partners With Microsoft to Use AI to Increase Productivity

WhatsApp Improves Group Calls Experience, Lets Users Call Up to 31 Participants With Latest Update: Report
