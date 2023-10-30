Amazon Great Indian Festival is entering its final days in India. The sale started on October 8 for all users and saw jaw-dropping deals on thousands of products including smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, wearables and appliances. If you are searching for a new smart TV or planning to upgrade your current TV, this would be one of the perfect times to do so. Smart TVs from popular brands like Redmi, TCL, VW, Samsung, Sony, LG, and more are currently listed on Amazon with discounted price tags. Further, shoppers can avail of different bank offers, coupon-based discounts and exchange offers.

Smart TVs with OLED, QLED, and 4K displays are listed with up to 60 percent on Amazon right now. Redmi's 32-inch F-series smart LED TV is currently available for Rs. 10,499, down from Rs. 24,999. Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV is listed for Rs. 59,990, instead of Rs. 99,900. Further, a Rs. 1,000 coupon discount will further sweeten the deal. LG's 43-inch 4K Ultra HD TV is currently up for sale with price tag of Rs. 29,990, down from Rs. 49,990.

Besides this regular festival discount, the e-commerce giant has teamed up with ICICI Bank and AU Small Finance to offer a 10 percent instant discount to its cardholders. Further, shoppers can coupon-based offers, Amazon Pay-based discounts and no-cost EMI options. Purchases made using ICICI bank cards and EMIs are eligible to receive up to a Rs. 3,500 discount. The AU Small Finance Bank card holders can get up to a Rs. 1,750 discount as well. Further, Amazon is providing an instant discount of 5 percent and 5 percent cashback for purchases made via Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users.

Here are some of the best smart TV deals you can avail in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Finale Days. You can avail of up to Rs. 5,260 exchange discount on all models.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.