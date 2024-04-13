How to Delete My Activity History on Google Search on PC and Mobile?

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Google knows everything! Whether it's your favourite place, your favourite music, or anything else, Google gives you accurate results whenever you search on its platform. This is primarily because Google saves all these activities in your Google account. The company uses this data to provide a personalised experience based on your search history. However, if you don't want Google to track your search history, it's better to delete it simply.
Moreover, you can also turn off the tracking. So, how do you do it? In this guide, we will give you a step-by-step guide for deleting your activity on Google search.
One can quickly delete the Google search history and other activities on your laptop or PC. Here's everything you need to know.
Follow these steps to delete the search history on Google Chrome installed on your PC or Mac system.
With this, you can delete your Google search history from your Chrome browser. However, it is important to note that the above-mentioned method will only delete your Google search history from the Chrome browser,
If you want to delete my activity history, you need to delete it from your Google account. Clearing all the history from your account will delete the search history from all the devices you are logged in to, websites you have visited, and even the videos you have watched. Here's how you can do it.
With this, Google will clear all the browsing history from your Google account.
One can also effortlessly delete the search history on your Android smartphone. There are two ways through which you can delete the Google search history from your Android phone, including Google Search and Google Chrome. Here's how you can do it:
Follow these steps to delete your history using the Google Search application:
In this section, we will discuss how to delete Google search history from the Chrome browser on your Android smartphone.
Deleting your Google search history on iOS is slightly different from Android. Here's how you can do it:
With this, you can easily delete your browsing history on your iOS device.
Google also allows you to auto-delete your search history. The Google My Activity page allows you to delete your search, web, and activity history every three, 18, or 36 months. Here's how to activate this feature.
This will allow you to auto-delete all search activity from your Google account for a fixed tenure.
Many users don't want Google to track their browsing history. However, the company gives you the option to limit its tracking on the My Activity page. Here's how you can stop tracking your search history:
This will allow you to stop tracking in the future. However, please note that turning off tracking may affect the personalized experience that Google provides based on your search history. Moreover, you can use the same steps to turn off Location History and YouTube history on the My Activity page.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement
Advertisement