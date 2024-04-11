Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo T3x 5G to Pack a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC; Colour Options Confirmed Ahead of India Launch

Vivo T3x 5G to Pack a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC; Colour Options Confirmed Ahead of India Launch

Vivo T3x 5G is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 15,000 in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2024 16:52 IST
Vivo T3x 5G to Pack a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC; Colour Options Confirmed Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T3x 5G will be offered in India in Celestial Green and Crimson Red shades

Highlights
  • Vivo T3x 5G may feature a 50-megapxiel dual rear camera unit
  • The handset is expected to come with an IP64 rating
  • The Vivo T3x 5G is likely to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Advertisement

Vivo T3x 5G is confirmed to launch in India on April 17. The company has revealed the design and price range of the upcoming model previously. Now, the chipset details of the handset and the colour options have also been confirmed. Other specifications of the phone have leaked online earlier. The phone is said to succeed the Vivo T2x 5G, which was unveiled in April 2023 with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Flipkart microsite of the Vivo T3x 5G confirms that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The page also reveals that the phone will be available in Celestial Green and Crimson Red colour options.  vivo t3x 5g vivo 2 vivot3x

Recently, Vivo confirmed that the new phone will be priced under Rs. 15,000 in India. The Vivo T3x 5G will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit placed within a large circular module. The battery details of the handset will be revealed on April 15.

A recent leak suggested that the Vivo T3x 5G will be available in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants alongside 128GB of onboard storage. The handset is said to feature a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. 

The Vivo T3x 5G has been tipped to sport a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth shooter, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired flash charging. The phone could offer an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is said to measure 7.99mm in thickness and weigh 199g.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo T3x 5G, Vivo T3x 5G India launch, Vivo T3x 5G price in India, Vivo T3x 5G Design, Vivo T3x 5G specifications, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
PS Plus Game Catalog Titles for April Announced: Dave the Diver, Animal Well, Tales of Kenzera: Zau and More
iPhone 17 Pro Models to Arrive in 2025 With 2nm Chipset Built by TSMC: Report

Related Stories

Vivo T3x 5G to Pack a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC; Colour Options Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G64 5G Key Specifications, Design Revealed; India Debut on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, Upgraded Quad Rear Cameras
  2. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Tipped to Arrive in Seven Colour Options, Two More than iPhone 15 Lineup
  3. Meta Showcases Next-Generation AI Chipset to Build Large-Scale AI Infrastructure
  4. Vivo T3x 5G to Pack a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC; Colour Options Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  5. Fairphone Fairbuds With Active Noise Cancellation, Replaceable Battery Launched
  6. Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi Variant to Launch in India Alongside Realme P1 5G Series on April 15
  7. Samsung Partners With Wilder World Metaverse Game, Will Offer NFT Rewards as Part of Web3 TV Bundle
  8. Oppo, OnePlus Collaborate With Google to Utilise Gemini AI Capabilities for Their Devices
  9. Mistral Launches 8X22B Mixture of Experts AI Model in Open Source, Benchmarks Reveal Big Upgrades
  10. iPhone 17 Pro Models to Arrive in 2025 With 2nm Chipset Built by TSMC: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »