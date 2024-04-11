Vivo T3x 5G is confirmed to launch in India on April 17. The company has revealed the design and price range of the upcoming model previously. Now, the chipset details of the handset and the colour options have also been confirmed. Other specifications of the phone have leaked online earlier. The phone is said to succeed the Vivo T2x 5G, which was unveiled in April 2023 with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Flipkart microsite of the Vivo T3x 5G confirms that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. The page also reveals that the phone will be available in Celestial Green and Crimson Red colour options.

Recently, Vivo confirmed that the new phone will be priced under Rs. 15,000 in India. The Vivo T3x 5G will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit placed within a large circular module. The battery details of the handset will be revealed on April 15.

A recent leak suggested that the Vivo T3x 5G will be available in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants alongside 128GB of onboard storage. The handset is said to feature a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo T3x 5G has been tipped to sport a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel depth shooter, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired flash charging. The phone could offer an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is said to measure 7.99mm in thickness and weigh 199g.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.