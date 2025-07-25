Technology News
Huawei Mate XT 2 Colour Options Leaked; Could Be World’s Second Mass-Produced Tri-Fold Phone

Huawei Mate XT 2, codenamed 'Greenlan', is tipped to launch in China in September.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 July 2025 19:15 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design launched in September 2024

Highlights
  • Huawei is expected to ramp up mass production for the Huawei Mate XT 2
  • It could offer support for satellite connectivity
  • Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design debuted in Dark Black and Rui Red shades
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design was launched last year, marking the debut of the world's first tri-fold smartphone. Powered by the Kirin 9010 chipset, the handset has set a new benchmark for foldable phones. Now, Huawei seems to be working on its second-generation triple-fold smartphone, likely to be dubbed Huawei Mate XT 2. While the company has yet to announce any plans to launch a successor, a new leak gives us an idea about the colour options of the upcoming tri-fold device. Huawei is expected to launch the Mate XT 2 in a wider range of colour options than the first-gen model.

Huawei Mate XT 2 Colour Options (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo has shared new details about the Huawei Mate XT 2. While the original Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design was offered in just two shades — Dark Black and Rui Red (translated) — the upcoming model is tipped to come in black, purple, red and white colourways.

The Mate XT 2, codenamed 'Greenlan', is tipped to arrive in September. According to the tipster, it will be the world's second mass-produced tri-fold smartphone. Huawei is expected to ramp up production for this model, aiming for higher sales than its predecessor. The new model is also tipped to bring improvements in camera capabilities, CPU performance, and hardware features.

Huawei Mate XT 2 Specifications (Expected)

Previous leaks indicate that the Huawei Mate XT 2 will retain the same display and battery as its predecessor. However, it is expected to ship with a newer Kirin 9020 chipset, an upgrade over the Kirin 9010 available in the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design. It is rumoured to support satellite connectivity and may feature a new 50-megapixel main rear camera with a variable aperture. An upgraded periscope telephoto lens is also expected.

Huawei had reportedly filed for regulatory approval for the tri-fold device under model number GRL-AL20. It is likely to get a global launch after initial release in China. It is expected to compete with Samsung's first tri-fold smartphone.

Huawei's Mate XT Ultimate Design is the only commercially available tri-fold smartphone on the market now. It was initially launched in September last year in China with a price tag of CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,35,900) for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Comment

