Amazon has revealed the date for its Great Freedom Festival 2025 sale in India. The sale begins next month, with Amazon Prime members receiving early access. Shoppers can expect deals across smartphones, accessories, laptops, home appliances, Amazon devices, and more during the sale. Amazon has also teamed up with SBI Card to offer instant discounts on card purchases, along with additional exchange and EMI offers.

Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2025 is set to kick off in India on August 1, bringing discounts across categories. Amazon Prime members will get 12-hour early access, giving them a head start on some of the deals. For those not already subscribed, Prime membership is available starting at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 599 for three months, and Rs. 1,499 for a year. The Amazon Prime Shopping Edition costs Rs. 399 for a year.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: Bank Offers

While Amazon hasn't officially confirmed the Great Freedom Festival sale's end date, it has partnered with SBI Card to offer up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Additionally, customers can look forward to exchange offers and no-cost EMI plans to ease the financial burden of purchases.

A wide range of electronics, such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and large appliances like refrigerators and washing machines, will be available at reduced prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival. The sale event will feature various limited-time offers, including Trending Deals, 8pm Deals, and Blockbuster Deals.

As in previous editions, the sale is likely to include Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts, giving users even more ways to save. The e-commerce platform is expected to tease the sale deals in the coming days. Shoppers are encouraged to compare prices across platforms to maximise their savings during the sale.

Amazon recently held its Prime Day Sale 2025 in India from July 12 to 14, offering exclusive deals and discounts to Prime members across various product categories.

