How to Check EPF Balance Online Using Different Methods?

Learn multiple ways to check your EPF balance—via EPFO website, UMANG app, SMS, or missed call—effortlessly.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 January 2025 13:03 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Firmbee

Highlights
  • Check your EPF balance using the EPFO website or UMANG app easily
  • Use SMS or missed call to check your EPF balance without internet access
  • Stay informed about your EPF contributions for effective financial
Managing your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) balance has become easier than ever with many digital methods at your access. Employees in India can check their EPF balance through various methods, including the official EPFO website, the UMANG app, SMS services, and even missed calls. This article will guide you through these methods, providing step-by-step instructions on how to access your EPF balance efficiently. Understanding your EPF balance is crucial for effective financial planning and ensuring a secure retirement, making it essential for every employee to stay informed.

How to Check EPF Balance Online Using EPFO Website

To check your EPF balance through the official Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) website, follow these steps:

  1. Go to www.epfindia.gov.in.
  2. From the homepage, click on the ‘Services' dropdown menu.
  3. Choose the ‘For Employees' option.
  4. Click on ‘Member Passbook' from the services menu. This will redirect you to the login page.
  5. Enter your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password, then complete the CAPTCHA verification.
  6. Once logged in, select your member ID from the list of accounts linked to your UAN. Your passbook will be displayed, showing your current EPF balance.

Important Points to Remember

  • UAN Activation: Ensure your UAN is activated and linked to your mobile number. Without an activated UAN, you cannot access the passbook.
  • Update Delays: Changes made on the UAN portal may take up to six hours to reflect on the EPFO website.
  • Account Activity: Only members who are actively contributing can view their passbook. Accounts that have not seen contributions for over three years become inoperative and require reactivation for access.

How to Check EPF Balance Using the UMANG App

The UMANG app provides a convenient way to check your EPF balance directly from your smartphone. Here's how:

  1. Download the UMANG App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
  2. Open the app and register using your mobile number linked with your UAN.
  3. Use the search bar to find ‘EPFO'.
  4. Under EPFO services, choose ‘View Passbook'.
  5. Enter Your UAN and log in.
  6. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number; enter this OTP to access your passbook.
  7. Your EPF balance will be displayed along with other account details.

Key Considerations

  • Mobile Number Registration: Ensure that the mobile number used for registration is linked with your UAN for successful verification.
  • Error Resolution: If you encounter errors, verify that your mobile number is correctly linked with your UAN and try again.

How to Check EPF Balance by Sending SMS

If you prefer a quick method without internet access, you can check your EPF balance via SMS:

  1. Send an SMS in the format EPFOHO UAN to 7738299899.
  2. You will receive a response with details about your current EPF balance in English.

Points to remember

  • Registered Mobile Number: This service is only available if the SMS is sent from a mobile number registered with your UAN.
  • Real-Time Updates: The balance details are updated in real time, ensuring accurate information.

How to Check EPF Balance Without UAN Number

If you do not have access to your UAN, you can still check your balance using a missed call service:

Check EPF Balance Via Missed Call

  1. Give a Missed Call to 9966044425 from your registered mobile number.
  2. After a missed call, you will receive an SMS with details about your EPF balance.

Limitations

  • This method requires that you have a registered mobile number linked with your UAN.

FAQs

How many times can we withdraw PF advance in a year?

Employees can withdraw advances from their Provident Fund account up to three times in a financial year. However, this is subject to specific conditions such as:
● Medical emergencies
● Home purchase or construction
● Higher education expenses
Ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria for each withdrawal type before proceeding.

How do you check how much money I can withdraw?

To determine how much money you can withdraw from your EPF account:

  1. Log into the EPFO portal or app using your UAN.
  2. Navigate to the withdrawal options section.
  3. Alternatively, consult with your HR department for personalised assistance.

Can You Check EPF Balance Without a UAN Number?

While the UAN is crucial for accessing detailed account information, you can still check your EPF balance using the missed call or SMS methods. Ensure that your mobile number is registered with your EPF account to use these services.

What Should You Do if Your Mobile Number is Not Linked to Your UAN?

If your mobile number is not linked to your UAN, you can update it by logging into the EPFO portal and following these steps:

  1. Go to the UAN Member e-Sewa portal.
  2. Login using your UAN and password.
  3. Navigate to the ‘Manage' section and select ‘Contact Details.'
  4. Update your mobile number and save the changes.

What Happens to an Inactive EPF Account?

An EPF account becomes inactive if there are no contributions for over three years. To reactivate an account, contact your employer or the EPFO office and complete the necessary formalities.

Are There Any Charges for Using These Services?

All the methods mentioned above, including website access, the UMANG app, SMS, and missed calls, are free of cost. However, standard SMS charges may apply as per your mobile network provider.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: EPF Balance, EPFO Website, UMANG App
How to Check EPF Balance Online Using Different Methods?
