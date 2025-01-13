How to Check EPF Balance Online Using Different Methods?

Check your EPF balance using the EPFO website or UMANG app easily
Managing your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) balance has become easier than ever with many digital methods at your access. Employees in India can check their EPF balance through various methods, including the official EPFO website, the UMANG app, SMS services, and even missed calls. This article will guide you through these methods, providing step-by-step instructions on how to access your EPF balance efficiently. Understanding your EPF balance is crucial for effective financial planning and ensuring a secure retirement, making it essential for every employee to stay informed.
How to Check EPF Balance Online Using EPFO Website
To check your EPF balance through the official Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) website, follow these steps:
From the homepage, click on the ‘Services' dropdown menu.
Choose the ‘For Employees' option.
Click on ‘Member Passbook' from the services menu. This will redirect you to the login page.
Enter your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password, then complete the CAPTCHA verification.
Once logged in, select your member ID from the list of accounts linked to your UAN. Your passbook will be displayed, showing your current EPF balance.
Important Points to Remember
UAN Activation: Ensure your UAN is activated and linked to your mobile number. Without an activated UAN, you cannot access the passbook.
Update Delays: Changes made on the UAN portal may take up to six hours to reflect on the EPFO website.
Account Activity: Only members who are actively contributing can view their passbook. Accounts that have not seen contributions for over three years become inoperative and require reactivation for access.
How to Check EPF Balance Using the UMANG App
The UMANG app provides a convenient way to check your EPF balance directly from your smartphone. Here's how:
This method requires that you have a registered mobile number linked with your UAN.
FAQs
How many times can we withdraw PF advance in a year?
Employees can withdraw advances from their Provident Fund account up to three times in a financial year. However, this is subject to specific conditions such as: ● Medical emergencies ● Home purchase or construction ● Higher education expenses Ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria for each withdrawal type before proceeding.
How do you check how much money I can withdraw?
To determine how much money you can withdraw from your EPF account:
Log into the EPFO portal or app using your UAN.
Navigate to the withdrawal options section.
Alternatively, consult with your HR department for personalised assistance.
Can You Check EPF Balance Without a UAN Number?
While the UAN is crucial for accessing detailed account information, you can still check your EPF balance using the missed call or SMS methods. Ensure that your mobile number is registered with your EPF account to use these services.
What Should You Do if Your Mobile Number is Not Linked to Your UAN?
If your mobile number is not linked to your UAN, you can update it by logging into the EPFO portal and following these steps:
Go to the UAN Member e-Sewa portal.
Login using your UAN and password.
Navigate to the ‘Manage' section and select ‘Contact Details.'
Update your mobile number and save the changes.
What Happens to an Inactive EPF Account?
An EPF account becomes inactive if there are no contributions for over three years. To reactivate an account, contact your employer or the EPFO office and complete the necessary formalities.
Are There Any Charges for Using These Services?
All the methods mentioned above, including website access, the UMANG app, SMS, and missed calls, are free of cost. However, standard SMS charges may apply as per your mobile network provider.