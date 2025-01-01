Technology News
12,000-Year-Old Wolf Remains in Alaska Show Early Signs of Human Interaction

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 January 2025 22:56 IST
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

DNA confirmed the animal was a wolf, with a diet mainly consisting of salmon

Highlights
  • 12,000-year-old canine remains found in Alaska reveal early human interac
  • Wolf remains show signs of diet influenced by humans, research shows
  • Early human-wolf connection sheds light on potential dog domestication
A 12,000-year-old canine leg bone unearthed at the Swan Point archaeological site in Alaska has provided new insights into the early relationship between humans and wolves. The analysis of this ancient bone revealed a wolf-like animal with a fish-heavy diet, which researchers believe could have been influenced by human interaction. This discovery has raised intriguing questions about whether the animal was intentionally fed or if it scavenged from human settlements, offering a glimpse into the complex dynamics that may have led to domestication.

Analysis and Findings from the Study

According to a study published in Science Advances, the DNA analysis confirmed the animal's mother was a wolf. However, chemical isotope testing of the remains indicated that more than half of the animal's diet consisted of salmon, an unusual finding for wild wolves typically reliant on land-based prey such as bison or rodents. Researchers, including Dr. Joshua Reuther, an archaeologist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, suggested this dietary shift may point to a closer relationship with local human populations.

Similar findings were reported from another nearby site, Hollembaek Hill, where remains of a mother and her fetus showed evidence of salmon consumption. Dr. François Lanoë, an anthropologist at the University of Arizona, noted to New York Times that this diet likely reflected a human influence, as salmon would not have been naturally available during winter months when the fetus was conceived.

Debates on Early Domestication

While the findings suggest human involvement, researchers remain divided on whether the interaction represented early domestication. While talking to the New York Times, Dr. Angela Perri, a specialist in human-animal relationships at Chronicle Heritage, linked the discovery to the “trash heap hypothesis,” proposing wolves may have scavenged human food waste. Others, such as Dr. Reuther and Dr. Ben Potter, contested this theory, arguing the isotopic evidence points to intentional feeding by humans.
Cultural Context of Canine Partnerships

From the perspective of Indigenous peoples, dogs were seen as partners and spiritual allies, with their roles deeply integrated into survival in harsh environments.

 

Further reading: Wolf remains, domestication, early humans, Alaska archaeology, Swan Point, human-animal relationship

Further reading: Wolf remains, domestication, early humans, Alaska archaeology, Swan Point, human-animal relationship
