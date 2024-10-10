Technology News
DigiLocker for Android Rolls Out UMANG App Integration With More Services on Offer

Users will now be able to access services related to AADHAAR, PAN, EPFO, certificates on DigiLocker.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 October 2024 12:46 IST
DigiLocker for Android Rolls Out UMANG App Integration With More Services on Offer

Photo Credit: DigiLocker

DigiLocker app is available for download on the Google Play Store and App Store

Highlights
  • Users can now access UMANG app services within DigiLocker
  • The integration has only been rolled out on DigiLocker for Android
  • iOS support for the UMANG app is still under development
DigiLocker — the digitised wallet platform operated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) — is getting additional functionalities with the integration of the UMANG app. MeitY says it will enable users to access and manage multiple government services, such as accessing personal and official documents, on a single platform, enhancing user convenience. While it is initially only available on Android, its future rollout on the iOS platform has also been confirmed.

DigiLocker Gets UMANG App Integration

In a press release, the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) announced the integration of the UMANG app on DigiLocker. This move is claimed to make the process of interacting with the government easier, as per MeitY. Users will now be able to access services related to AADHAAR, PAN, EPFO, certificates, pension, utilities, public grievance, health and wellness, travel and more.

Announcing the integration, MeitY said, “DigiLocker has always been a pioneer in simplifying access to personal and official documents, and after integration with UMANG, it has expanded the range of services you can access on the go.”

To get started:

  1. Users should update their DigiLocker app to the latest version
  2. Next, open the DigiLocker app on the Android device
  3. Tap on the UMANG icon visible within the DigiLocker app
  4. Install the UMANG app from the Google Play Store when prompted

This facility is currently only available on the DigiLocker app for Android due to the unavailability of the UMANG app on the iOS platform. However, MeitY says that its expansion on iOS is also in the works. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the availability of UMANG app features on DigiLocker.

Recent DigiLocker Updates

In a recent move, the Indian Railways reportedly integrated its hiring portal with the DigiLocker app. It is aimed at reducing the recruitment process from the current span of 18-24 months to just six months. The document verification process is now said to be entirely DigiLocker-based. Additionally, medical checkup calls and appointment letters will also be issued through the digital portal.

Comments

Digilocker app, DIGILocker, UMANG App
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
