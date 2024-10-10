DigiLocker — the digitised wallet platform operated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) — is getting additional functionalities with the integration of the UMANG app. MeitY says it will enable users to access and manage multiple government services, such as accessing personal and official documents, on a single platform, enhancing user convenience. While it is initially only available on Android, its future rollout on the iOS platform has also been confirmed.

DigiLocker Gets UMANG App Integration

In a press release, the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) announced the integration of the UMANG app on DigiLocker. This move is claimed to make the process of interacting with the government easier, as per MeitY. Users will now be able to access services related to AADHAAR, PAN, EPFO, certificates, pension, utilities, public grievance, health and wellness, travel and more.

Announcing the integration, MeitY said, “DigiLocker has always been a pioneer in simplifying access to personal and official documents, and after integration with UMANG, it has expanded the range of services you can access on the go.”

To get started:

Users should update their DigiLocker app to the latest version Next, open the DigiLocker app on the Android device Tap on the UMANG icon visible within the DigiLocker app Install the UMANG app from the Google Play Store when prompted

This facility is currently only available on the DigiLocker app for Android due to the unavailability of the UMANG app on the iOS platform. However, MeitY says that its expansion on iOS is also in the works. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the availability of UMANG app features on DigiLocker.

In a recent move, the Indian Railways reportedly integrated its hiring portal with the DigiLocker app. It is aimed at reducing the recruitment process from the current span of 18-24 months to just six months. The document verification process is now said to be entirely DigiLocker-based. Additionally, medical checkup calls and appointment letters will also be issued through the digital portal.