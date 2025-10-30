How to Clear Cache in Google Chrome, Firefox on Android, iPhone

Google Chrome reportedly commands the largest market share globally, being the most popular browser. Similarly, Firefox also has a significant user base. Both browsers, like their competitors, collect cache and cookies when a user visits a website to make their web surfing experience smoother. However, this convenience comes at a cost. Over a period of time, this can cause your browser to slow down. However, there is a simple solution to this problem. You can delete browser cache and cookies to improve your experience. When you do so, some settings on websites get deleted, and you might need to sign in again to the websites you frequent. Here is a step-by-step guide to clear the cache and delete cookies.

Google Chrome allows users to clear cache and delete cookies on their phones by following a simple four-step guide.

How to Clear Cache in Google Chrome on Android

Open Google Chrome on your Android phone. Tap on the vertical dotted line, which appears on the right side of the address bar. Then click on Delete Browsing Data. Next, select the time duration for which you want to clear the cache and delete cookies, which is set to 15 minutes by default. You can also select specific data types that you wish to wipe by tapping on More option. Once ready, tap Delete Data.

How to Clear Cache in Google Chrome on iPhone

Open Google Chrome on your iPhone. Click on More (horizontally dotted line) and tap on Delete Browsing Data. Select the time frame and data type in the pop-up window. Tap Confirm > Delete Browsing Data.

Similarly, Firefox also allows you to delete your private data, like cache and cookies accumulated while visiting various websites, from the browser's history.

How to Clear Cache in Firefox on Android

Open Firefox on your Android phone. Click on the More option in the top-right corner > tap Settings. Scroll down to Delete browsing data > click on it. Select Cookies and site data and Cached image and files. Tap Delete browsing data.

How to Clear Cache in Firefox on iPhone