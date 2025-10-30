Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI Lays Groundwork for Juggernaut IPO at Up to $1 Trillion Valuation

OpenAI Lays Groundwork for Juggernaut IPO at Up to $1 Trillion Valuation

A successful offering would mark a major win for investors such as SoftBank, Thrive Capital and Abu Dhabi's MGX.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 October 2025 14:31 IST
OpenAI Lays Groundwork for Juggernaut IPO at Up to $1 Trillion Valuation

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the possibility of OpenAI going public as early as 2027

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • CFO Sarah Friar has said the company is aiming for a 2027 listing
  • OpenAI started out as a nonprofit in 2015
  • A successful IPO would mark a major win for investors such as SoftBank
Advertisement

OpenAI is laying the groundwork for an initial public offering that could value the company at up to $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 88,66,920 crore) three people familiar with the matter said, in what could be one of the biggest IPOs of all time.

OpenAI is considering filing with securities regulators as soon as the second half of 2026, some of the people said. In preliminary discussions, the company has looked at raising $60 billion (roughly Rs. 5,31,940 crore) at the low end and likely more, the people said. They cautioned that talks are early and plans - including the figures and timing - could change depending on business growth and market conditions.

Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar has told some associates the company is aiming for a 2027 listing, the people said. But some advisers predict it could come even sooner, around late 2026.

"An IPO is not our focus, so we could not possibly have set a date," an OpenAI spokesperson said. "We are building a durable business and advancing our mission so everyone benefits from AGI."

The IPO preparations signal a new urgency inside the ChatGPT maker to tap public markets now that a complex restructuring is complete that reduces its reliance on Microsoft. An IPO would open the door to more efficient capital raising and enable larger acquisitions using public stock, helping to finance CEO Sam Altman's plans to pour trillions of dollars into AI infrastructure, according to people familiar with the company's thinking.

With an annualized revenue run rate expected to reach about $20 billion by year-end, losses are also mounting inside the $500 billion company, the people said.

During a livestream on Tuesday, Altman addressed the possibility of going public. "I think it's fair to say it is the most likely path for us, given the capital needs that we'll have," he said.

IPO Preparations Follow Major Restructuring

OpenAI started out as a nonprofit in 2015. A few years later, the company overhauled its structure again so that the nonprofit would have oversight and control over the for-profit arm. The main goal of the nonprofit was to ensure that OpenAI developed AI technology safely, rather than prioritizing profits like a traditional company.

This week, OpenAI revamped itself yet again. It is still controlled by a nonprofit, now called the OpenAI Foundation, but the nonprofit has a 26% stake in OpenAI Group and a warrant to receive additional shares if the company hits certain milestones. This change makes the nonprofit a significant stakeholder in OpenAI's financial success.

A successful offering would mark a major win for investors such as SoftBank, Thrive Capital and Abu Dhabi's MGX. Microsoft, one of its biggest backers, now owns about 27 percent of the company after investing $13 billion.

The deliberations come as AI is driving a surge in public markets. Earlier this year, AI cloud company CoreWeave went public at a $23  billion valuation and has roughly tripled since. On Wednesday, Nvidia became the first company to reach a $5  trillion market value, powered by a rally that has cemented its role at the center of the global AI boom.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the possibility of OpenAI going public as early as 2027.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenAI, Microsoft, ChatGPT, AI
How to Clear Cache in Google Chrome, Firefox on Android, iPhone

Related Stories

OpenAI Lays Groundwork for Juggernaut IPO at Up to $1 Trillion Valuation
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top OTT Releases of the Week: Kantara Chapter 1, Lokah Chapter 1, Idli Kadai, and More
  2. Vivo X300 Series Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched With Glyph Light At This Price
  4. Oppo Find X9 Series Confirmed to Be Available in India via Flipkart
  5. Instagram Lets Some Users 'Tune' Their Reels Algorithm
  6. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Launched in India With Vega OS
  7. Gemini 3 AI Model Will Be Released Soon, Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai
  8. Microsoft Azure Outage: What Caused the Issue, How It Was Resolved
  9. OnePlus 15 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Lays Groundwork for Juggernaut IPO at Up to $1 Trillion Valuation
  2. Lava Agni 4 Teased to Feature Metal Design and Flat Edges, Could Launch in India Soon
  3. Bitcoin’s Price Continues to Fall as Markets React to US Fed Rate Cut
  4. PS Plus Monthly Games for November Include Stray, EA Sports WRC 24 and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
  5. Vivo S50 Pro Mini Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of China Launch; Could Debut Globally as Vivo X300 FE
  6. Google Confirms Gemini 3 AI Model Release Timeline: Tipped to Offer Improved Reasoning
  7. Google Brings Major Changes to Play Store Operations in the US After Epic Games Ruling
  8. Grammarly Rebrands to Superhuman, Introduces New Agentic AI Assistant
  9. Microsoft Azure Services Restored After Global Outage: What Caused the Issue, How It Was Resolved
  10. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Will Reportedly Visit India in December; Could Address Two AI Conferences
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »