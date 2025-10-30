Technology News
Bitcoin’s Price Continues to Fall as Markets React to US Fed Rate Cut

Crypto markets turn choppy after the US Fed’s rate cut and liquidity boost plan spark mixed investor reactions.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 October 2025 13:51 IST
Bitcoin’s Price Continues to Fall as Markets React to US Fed Rate Cut

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Vitaly Mazur

Whale activity hits a two-month high, adding optimism to Bitcoin’s long-term outlook

Highlights
  • Fed cuts rates by 25 bps, QE to begin in December
  • $700M (Rs. 6,200 crore) liquidated after Fed’s announcement
  • Traders await fresh cues as crypto stays in tight range
Bitcoin's price hovered near the $110,000 (roughly Rs. 97.4 lakh) mark on Thursday as traders digested the US Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. The Fed's announcement of Quantitative Easing beginning in December has increased optimism for better liquidity in the upcoming months, even though the rate cut was mostly expected. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $110,100 (roughly Rs. 97.4 lakh), down 2.53 percent over the past 24 hours, while Ethereum (ETH) followed suit, dropping 3.01 percent to $3,900 (roughly Rs. 3.4 lakh), as per CoinMarketCap. On major Indian exchanges, Bitcoin is priced around Rs. 97.5 lakh and Ethereum at Rs. 3.4 lakh, according to the Gadgets 360 price tracker.

Altcoins Show Mixed Moves After US Fed Cuts Rates by 25bps

A few altcoins saw modest gains, while others extended losses. Dogecoin (DOGE) is at $0.19 (roughly Rs. 17), while Binance Coin (BNB) was priced at $1,110 (roughly Rs. 98,300), XRP traded at $2.56 (roughly Rs. 226), and Solana (SOL) hovered around $194 (roughly Rs. 17,115).

According to Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, the recent policy shift could create a bullish setup for crypto, “The crypto market remained sideways after the Fed cut interest rates by 25bps [...] Historically, November has been one of Bitcoin's strongest months, and with whale activity hitting a two-month-high, the setup looks bullish.”

The CoinSwitch Markets Desk highlighted that the market remains constrained amid ongoing volatility, “The tightening correlation between crypto and U.S. equities was also flagged by Citi as volatility returned. On the charts, Bitcoin remains in a tight range, reinforcing a consolidation theme.”

Adding to the outlook, Pi42 CEO Avinash Shekhar said the rate cut hasn't sparked the rally many expected, “Risk assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum immediately reversed course, with more than $700 million (roughly Rs. 6,200 crore) liquidated and over 151,000 traders wiped out in the past 24 hours. This reaction shows that the market had already priced in the rate cut, and crypto remains highly leveraged and vulnerable to macro shifts.”

There is still a mixture of caution and optimism in the general mood. Traders are watching closely to see how global liquidity conditions evolve, while institutional interest and the Fed's easing stance could provide a soft cushion for risk assets like crypto heading into November.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto prices today
