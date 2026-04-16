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How to Find and Erase a Lost Android Phone Using Find Hub: A Step-by-Step Guide

Even if your phone is offline, Find Hub can still show its last known location and may use nearby Android devices to help locate it.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2026 17:40 IST
How to Find and Erase a Lost Android Phone Using Find Hub: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Google

Find Hub lets you locate, lock, or erase a lost Android phone remotely using a browser or another device

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Highlights
  • Play Sound makes your phone ring even when it is silent
  • Find Nearby can guide you to your phone using Bluetooth
  • You can lock your phone remotely to protect your data
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Losing your Android phone can feel overwhelming, especially when it holds your photos, messages, and personal data. Thankfully, Google's Find Hub, previously known as Find My Device, gives you a simple way to track, lock, or erase your phone remotely. Whether you misplaced it at home or suspect it was stolen, the tool works from any browser or another Android device. As long as your phone was set up correctly beforehand, you can take quick action to protect your data or recover your device.

How to Find and Erase a Lost Android Phone Using Find Hub

You can access Find Hub through multiple methods. The easiest way is via a web browser or another Android device, but you should read through all the methods below and select the option that is most suitable for your needs.

How to Find Your Android Phone Using Find Hub

  1. First, go to android.com/find on any browser or open the Find Hub app on another Android device.
  2. Then, sign in using the Google account linked to your lost phone.
  3. After that, select your device from the list shown on the screen.
  4. Once selected, Find Hub will display the phone's current or last known location on a map.
  5. If the device is nearby, tap the Play Sound option to make it ring at full volume, even if it is on silent.
  6. If supported, you can also use the Find Nearby feature to locate it more precisely using Bluetooth or UWB.

How to Lock Your Lost Android Phone Remotely

  1. First, access Find Hub and select your lost device from the dashboard.
  2. Then, choose the Secure Device or Lock option.
  3. After that, set a new PIN, password, or pattern to prevent unauthorised access.
  4. You can also add a message or contact number to display on the lock screen.
  5. Once locked, your phone will be secured and signed out of your Google account.

How to Erase Your Android Phone Using Find Hub

  1. First, open Find Hub and sign in to your Google account.
  2. Then, select the lost device you want to erase.
  3. After that, click on the Erase Device option.
  4. Confirm your choice to begin the factory reset process.
  5. Once completed, all data on the phone will be permanently deleted.
  6. After erasing, the device will no longer appear in Find Hub, and you will need your Google account to use it again.

For Find Hub to work smoothly, your Android phone needs to have a few basics in place. It should be switched on and connected to Wi-Fi or mobile data, and you must be signed in with your Google account. You also need to have Find Hub and location services turned on beforehand, and the device should be visible on Google Play so it can be tracked remotely.

Even if your phone is offline, you are not completely out of options. Find Hub can still show its last known location, and in some cases, it can use nearby Android devices to help pinpoint where it might be, as long as these features were enabled earlier.

FAQs

1. Can I find my Android phone if it is offline?

Yes, Find Hub can show the last known location and may use its network to help locate the device.

2. Will my phone still be trackable after I erase it?

No, once you erase the device, it will no longer appear on Find Hub.

3. Do I need to install Find Hub manually?

No, Find Hub is automatically enabled when you add a Google account to your device.

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Further reading: Google Find Hub, Find Hub, Google, Find My Device
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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