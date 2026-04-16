Amazon launched an AI Store microsite within its e-commerce website and app on Thursday. The new space is dedicated to consumer tech devices that come equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) features and tools. The Seattle-based tech giant said that the AI Store is aimed at helping users discover and make informed decisions when shopping for AI-powered smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, smart TVs, and more. Apart from listing devices, the microsite also lets users browse products based on use cases.

Amazon Launches AI Store

In a press release, the tech giant introduced the new AI Store, highlighting that it will only feature a curated selection of devices that deliver a tangible, real-world benefit through its AI capabilities. The company says the listings on the microsite help users understand what the technology is doing for them by breaking down its use case. For instance, an AI laptop with a neural processing unit (NPU) extends battery life or smartphones with on-device processing keep personal data private.

"The AI Store brings together an array of intelligent devices in one destination, with clear explanations of what each device's AI can do for you. Whether it's a student in Dibrugarh looking for a laptop that thinks ahead, a professional in Nagercoil upgrading to a smarter smartphone, or a family in Mumbai exploring televisions that adapt to how they watch, we want every customer to find an AI-powered device that genuinely simplifies their life. This AI Store is built for Bharat," said Zeba Khan, Director, Consumer Electronics, Amazon India.

Currently, the AI Store features multiple categories, including smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, tablets, smartwatches, smart glasses, home appliances, and more. Some of the notable devices include Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, OnePlus Nord 6, iQOO 15, HP OmniBook Ultra, Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, iPad 11, LG AI Series 4K smart TV, and more.

Beyond the AI Store, the e-commerce giant has also integrated other AI experiences across the website and the app. From the conversational shopping assistant Rufus, the visual search tool Lens AI, View in Your Room, to the AI-powered price history tracking feature, Amazon users have access to multiple tools to make their shopping experience seamless.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.