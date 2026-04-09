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How to Use Gemma 4 on Android and iPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Here's how to run Google's Gemma 4 AI model on your smartphone without an internet connection, or when your phone is in airplane mode.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 April 2026 18:18 IST
How to Use Gemma 4 on Android and iPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide

You can now try Gemma 4 on both platforms using Google’s own tools

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Highlights
  • Android users can install Gemma 4 via AI Edge Gallery
  • iPhone users can now test Gemma 4 locally with AI Edge
  • Gemma 4 runs best with smaller models like E2B and E4B
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Google now offers a much clearer and more practical way to run Gemma 4 on both Android and iPhone. As of April 2026, its AI Edge ecosystem includes official tools that let you try models locally or build them into apps. If you just want to get started quickly, AI Edge Gallery is the easiest way in. If you are planning something more serious, LiteRT-LM is the current runtime Google recommends. Before you begin, make sure your phone has enough free memory, enough storage for model files, and that you start with a smaller model like E2B or E4B.

The company currently supports two main paths. If you want to try Gemma 4 directly on your phone, AI Edge Gallery is the simplest option, and it works on both Android and iPhone. If you wish to build your own app with Gemma 4, LiteRT-LM is the better choice since it is designed for integration.

How to use Gemma 4 on Android

If you would like to try Gemma 4 quickly on an Android phone, follow these steps:

  1. Download the official Google AI Edge Gallery app on your Android phone via the Play Store, the safest and most direct way to run Gemma 4 locally.
  2. Open the app and tap AI Chat and select a smaller Gemma 4 model, such as E2B or E4B, which are less demanding and better suited for phones.
  3. Wait for the model to download, then tap Try it.
  4. Wait for the model to initialise, then type your prompt and wait for the chatbot to respond.

To avoid common issues, readers are advised to stick to official sources when downloading apps and avoid unknown APK files. Also, keep in mind that Gemma 4 may behave differently depending on the Android device and runtime you are using.

How to use Gemma 4 on iPhone

These are the steps you should follow if you wish to run Gemma 4 on an iPhone:

  1. Install the official Google AI Edge Gallery app from the App Store on your iPhone.
  2. Open the app, tap AI Chat, and choose a smaller Gemma 4 model, such as E2B or E4B.
  3. After you install the model on your phone, tap the Try it button.
  4. Once the model to load, and enter type a prompt in the text input field.

With these easy steps, you can now try Gemma 4 on both platforms using Google's own tools, which is a big step forward in the quest to run these AI models locally on your phone. It's worth noting that your smartphone will require at least 6GB of RAM to run these models. Gadgets 360 was unable to download Gemma 4 models on the iPhone 12, but it worked when tested on the iPhone 14 Pro. 

On most phones, smaller models like E2B and E4B tend to feel more responsive and practical. They are well-suited for things like quick notes, summaries, or simple assistants, but you should not expect the kind of performance you would get from a desktop setup. Once you download Gemma 4 on your phone, you can try out an offline chatbot that utilises these models, whch works even when your phone is in flight mode.

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Further reading: Google, Google AI, Gemma 4, Android, iPhone
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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