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How to Transfer WhatsApp Chats From iOS to Android: A Step-by-Step Guide

With just a few steps, your entire WhatsApp history can move with you when switching devices. Here's how to do so.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2026 16:36 IST
How to Transfer WhatsApp Chats From iOS to Android: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

The feature is currently rolling out to WhatsApp users globally

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Highlights
  • Users can move chats, media, and documents on WhatsApp
  • Chats must be transferred before setting up WhatsApp anew
  • Business chats and payments are not supported in transfer
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Switching phones, especially between iOS and Android ecosystems, is often a hassle. The biggest headache is usually ensuring your WhatsApp account is properly migrated without any loss of data. While WhatsApp for iOS comes with a native chat transfer tool, there have been instances where some conversations or media have been lost during the migration process. To mitigate this, the use of workarounds or third-party tools is often required. However, WhatsApp has now announced support for seamless cross-platform chat transfer, allowing users to move their conversations, photos, and videos between operating systems.

The feature is designed to simplify the process, ensuring that users can continue their chats without starting from scratch. With just a few steps, your entire WhatsApp history can move with you when switching devices.

WhatsApp Cross-Platform Chat Transfer: What It Offers

WhatsApp's latest cross-platform migration feature allows users to transfer chat history, media files, voice notes, documents, WhatsApp Channels, and Communities from iPhone to Android. The Meta-owned instant messaging claims that important conversations and shared contacts will remain intact even after switching devices.

The transfer process is done directly between devices, typically over a cable or local Wi-Fi connection. This means your data does not pass through cloud servers during the transfer. WhatsApp also notes that it cannot access or view the data being transferred. However, if you have previously backed up chats to iCloud, that copy may still exist separately.

The time taken for the transfer depends on how much data you are moving, and larger chat histories may take longer to complete. It is important to note that chats can only be transferred before activating WhatsApp on the new Android device. If you've already set it up, you will need to uninstall and reinstall the app to begin the transfer again.

There are a few limitations, too. To begin with, you cannot merge old chats with new chats on the Android device, and it is not currently possible to transfer chats to a different phone number without first changing it on the old device. Further, WhatsApp Business chats, status updates, and peer-to-peer payment messages are not supported during transfer.

As per the platform, your old iPhone will continue to retain your data unless you manually delete it or uninstall WhatsApp after completing the transfer.

How to Transfer WhatsApp Chats From iPhone to Android

Follow these steps to transfer your WhatsApp data from your old iPhone to your new Android phone:

  1. Open WhatsApp on your iPhone and navigate to Chats > Transfer chat history > Transfer to Android
  2. Tap Continue when the preparation process has finished
  3. If prompted, tap Allow to enable access to the camera. Make sure to keep your iPhone unlocked during the transfer.
  4. Move over to your Android device. Open WhatsApp and verify your account with the same number used on your iPhone
  5. Tap Allow when prompted to enable your devices to connect. Use your iPhone camera to scan a QR code.
  6. When prompted, tap Join to connect to the Wi-Fi network and start the transfer.

Tap Next on your Android device when the process is finished to view your chats. You can start using WhatsApp on your new Android phone!

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp for Android
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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