Technology News
English Edition

How to Check SBI Mini Statement Using Missed Call Service, Net Banking, YONO App, and More

Discover simple ways to check your SBI mini statement, from missed calls to the YONO app and more

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 December 2024 21:10 IST
How to Check SBI Mini Statement Using Missed Call Service, Net Banking, YONO App, and More

Photo Credit: SBI

The SBI mini statement generally displays the most recent five transactions in your account

Highlights
  • Get SBI mini statements using missed calls, SMS, or WhatsApp
  • YONO app and net banking offer seamless access to mini statements
  • Stay updated with transaction details anytime, anywhere
Advertisement

The State Bank of India (SBI) offers multiple convenient ways to access your mini statement, providing a quick summary of recent transactions in your account. Whether you prefer using the missed call service, net banking, the YONO app, SMS, or even WhatsApp, SBI ensures you can stay updated on your account activity effortlessly. This guide outlines the step-by-step process for each method to help you manage your finances with ease and get access to information regarding your bank account anytime and anywhere.

What is SBI Mini Statement?

A mini statement from the State Bank of India (SBI) is a convenient summary of recent transactions. It provides essential information, including the last few transactions conducted over a specified period, enabling customers to track their expenditures without the need for detailed statements. Typically, a mini-statement displays the last five transactions, including deposits, withdrawals and balance updates. This service caters to customers who require quick access to their account information on the go.

How to Check SBI Mini Statement via Missed Call Service

SBI offers a user-friendly missed call service for customers to easily access their mini statements. Here's how you can use this feature:

  1. Ensure that your mobile number is registered with your SBI account for which you need the mini statement. This service will only work with the registered mobile number.
  2. Call 9223866666 from your registered mobile number.
  3. The call will automatically disconnect.
  4. After the call, you will receive an SMS with your mini-statement details.

The message will contain information about your recent transactions, including the last five transactions made in your account. This service is available 24/7. Ensure that your mobile balance is sufficient to send and receive messages.

How to Check SBI Mini Statement via Net Banking

SBI's online banking portal allows customers to access their mini statements quickly and securely.

  1. Visit the SBI official website
  2. Log in using your username and password.
  3. Go to the Account Summary or Accounts section.
  4. Choose the specific account for which you want to see the mini statement.
  5. Look for the option labelled Mini Statement or Transaction History.
  6. Here, you can view a summary of your last five transactions.

If needed, you can download the statement or print it for your records. Ensure you log out of your net banking session after use, especially when accessing your account from a public computer.

How to Check SBI Mini Statement via the YONO App

The YONO app is SBI's mobile banking application designed to offer a range of banking services, including checking your mini statement.

  1. If you don't have the app, download it from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
  2. Open the app and log in using your credentials.
  3. From the main dashboard, tap on the Accounts option.
  4. Choose the account for which you want to see the statement.
  5. Tap on Mini Statement to view your last five transactions.

The YONO app also allows you to perform other banking services, such as transferring money, paying bills and more.

How to Check SBI Mini Statement via Message

For customers who prefer traditional methods, SBI also provides an SMS-based service to access mini statements.

Send an SMS in the following format: 'MIS Account Number' to the designated number, which is 9223866666.

You will receive a message with details of your last five transactions. Ensure your mobile number is linked to your SBI account. You may incur standard SMS charges depending on your mobile plan.

How to Check SBI Mini Statement via WhatsApp

SBI has modernised its services, including the ability to access your mini statement via WhatsApp, making it even more accessible.

  1. Save the SBI WhatsApp banking number, which is 919022390229, in your phone contacts.
  2. Open WhatsApp and start a new chat with the saved number.
  3. Type 'Mini Statement' and send it.
  4. You will receive a reply containing the details of your last five transactions.

This method is particularly convenient for users who frequently use WhatsApp for communication, allowing quick access to banking information without needing to switch apps.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can I get an SBI mini statement by missed call?

To get an SBI mini statement through the missed call service, dial 9223866666 from your registered mobile number. You will receive an SMS with your last five transactions.

How many transactions does the mini statement show?

The SBI mini statement typically shows the last five transactions made in your account, including deposits, withdrawals, and balance updates.

What is the limit of SBI mini account transactions per month?

There is no specific limit on how many times you can check your mini statement or balance, whether through missed calls, SMS, net banking, or mobile apps. You can check it as often as you like.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SBI, mini statement, banking
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Airtel Plans to Refarm 4G Spectrum to Boost 5G Coverage in Rural B & C Circles: Report
Sorgavaasal Starring RJ Balaji is Now Streaming on Netflix: Cast, Plot, and More

Related Stories

How to Check SBI Mini Statement Using Missed Call Service, Net Banking, YONO App, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Price Range in India, OnePlus 13R Storage Variant Leaked
  2. Best Mid-Range Smartphones of 2024
  3. Nothing Brings AI-Powered Circle to Search to Its Smartphones With Update
  4. Vivo's Product Launch Timeline for Next Year Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Use New ALoP Technology for Camera
  6. OnePlus Buds Ace 2 With Up to 43 Hours Total Playback Time Launched
  7. Culpa Tuya: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and How to Watch the Sequel
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Alleged Render Show Off Blue Colour Variant
  9. New OnePlus Pad With 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Features
  10. Redmi 14C 5G India Launch Date, Design and Amazon Availability Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. What Time Is NASA's Parker Solar Probe Closest Sun Flyby on Christmas Eve?
  2. Happy Gilmore 2 OTT Release Date: Adam Sandler Starrer to Stream on Netflix Soon
  3. Culpa Tuya: Release Date, Plot, Cast, and How to Watch the Sequel
  4. White Rose Now Available on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Singham Again Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  6. Study Reveals Chimpanzees Exhibit Varying Nut-Cracking Skills Within Same Group
  7. Infinix Note 50 Reportedly Spotted on FCC Database; Said to Support 45W Fast Charging
  8. Redmi Turbo 4 Runs Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC, 16GB RAM
  9. OpenAI and Microsoft Reportedly Have a Strange Commercial Indicator for AGI
  10. What is Hong Kong’s Stablecoins Bill and How Could It Become Law?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »