The State Bank of India (SBI) offers multiple convenient ways to access your mini statement, providing a quick summary of recent transactions in your account. Whether you prefer using the missed call service, net banking, the YONO app, SMS, or even WhatsApp, SBI ensures you can stay updated on your account activity effortlessly. This guide outlines the step-by-step process for each method to help you manage your finances with ease and get access to information regarding your bank account anytime and anywhere.

What is SBI Mini Statement?

A mini statement from the State Bank of India (SBI) is a convenient summary of recent transactions. It provides essential information, including the last few transactions conducted over a specified period, enabling customers to track their expenditures without the need for detailed statements. Typically, a mini-statement displays the last five transactions, including deposits, withdrawals and balance updates. This service caters to customers who require quick access to their account information on the go.

How to Check SBI Mini Statement via Missed Call Service

SBI offers a user-friendly missed call service for customers to easily access their mini statements. Here's how you can use this feature:

Ensure that your mobile number is registered with your SBI account for which you need the mini statement. This service will only work with the registered mobile number. Call 9223866666 from your registered mobile number. The call will automatically disconnect. After the call, you will receive an SMS with your mini-statement details.

The message will contain information about your recent transactions, including the last five transactions made in your account. This service is available 24/7. Ensure that your mobile balance is sufficient to send and receive messages.

How to Check SBI Mini Statement via Net Banking

SBI's online banking portal allows customers to access their mini statements quickly and securely.

Visit the SBI official website Log in using your username and password. Go to the Account Summary or Accounts section. Choose the specific account for which you want to see the mini statement. Look for the option labelled Mini Statement or Transaction History. Here, you can view a summary of your last five transactions.

If needed, you can download the statement or print it for your records. Ensure you log out of your net banking session after use, especially when accessing your account from a public computer.

How to Check SBI Mini Statement via the YONO App

The YONO app is SBI's mobile banking application designed to offer a range of banking services, including checking your mini statement.

If you don't have the app, download it from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Open the app and log in using your credentials. From the main dashboard, tap on the Accounts option. Choose the account for which you want to see the statement. Tap on Mini Statement to view your last five transactions.

The YONO app also allows you to perform other banking services, such as transferring money, paying bills and more.

How to Check SBI Mini Statement via Message

For customers who prefer traditional methods, SBI also provides an SMS-based service to access mini statements.

Send an SMS in the following format: 'MIS Account Number' to the designated number, which is 9223866666.

You will receive a message with details of your last five transactions. Ensure your mobile number is linked to your SBI account. You may incur standard SMS charges depending on your mobile plan.

How to Check SBI Mini Statement via WhatsApp

SBI has modernised its services, including the ability to access your mini statement via WhatsApp, making it even more accessible.

Save the SBI WhatsApp banking number, which is 919022390229, in your phone contacts. Open WhatsApp and start a new chat with the saved number. Type 'Mini Statement' and send it. You will receive a reply containing the details of your last five transactions.

This method is particularly convenient for users who frequently use WhatsApp for communication, allowing quick access to banking information without needing to switch apps.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can I get an SBI mini statement by missed call?

To get an SBI mini statement through the missed call service, dial 9223866666 from your registered mobile number. You will receive an SMS with your last five transactions.

How many transactions does the mini statement show?

The SBI mini statement typically shows the last five transactions made in your account, including deposits, withdrawals, and balance updates.

What is the limit of SBI mini account transactions per month?

There is no specific limit on how many times you can check your mini statement or balance, whether through missed calls, SMS, net banking, or mobile apps. You can check it as often as you like.