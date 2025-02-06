How to Change Registered Mobile Number in SBI Using Different Methods

Change SBI mobile number via internet banking securely
Update mobile number through SBI ATMs in simple steps
Visit an SBI branch to register your new mobile number
Advertisement
Keeping your registered mobile number updated in SBI is essential for seamless banking. It ensures you receive transaction alerts, OTPs and other critical notifications. Whether you prefer online convenience, ATM services or a branch visit, SBI provides multiple ways to update your mobile number. This guide explains the step-by-step process for changing your registered number via Internet banking, ATMs or by visiting a branch. Choose the method that suits you best to stay connected with your bank effortlessly.
Change Registered Mobile Number in SBI via Internet Banking
One of the simplest ways to update your mobile number in SBI is through internet banking. Follow these steps:
Go to the SBI branch where your account is maintained.
Request the mobile number update form from the bank staff.
Fill in your account details, old mobile number and new mobile number.
Attach a copy of your valid ID proof (such as Aadhaar, PAN or Passport) with the form.
Submit the completed form to the branch official.
The bank staff will verify your details and process the update.
You will receive an SMS on your new number once the update is successful.
This method of changing your mobile number ensures direct interaction with bank staff for any queries which is the most suitable for non-tech-savvy individuals.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I change my registered mobile number in SBI online?
Yes, you can update your registered mobile number online using SBI's internet banking portal. The process involves logging into your account, navigating to the profile section and updating your mobile number with OTP verification.
2. How much time does it take to change the mobile number in SBI bank?
The time taken to update your mobile number depends on the method chosen: