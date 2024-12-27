Technology News
English Edition

Airtel Plans to Refarm 4G Spectrum to Boost 5G Coverage in Rural B & C Circles: Report

Airtel will refarm the 4G spectrum in its existing 2300Hz, 1800MHz, and 900MHz bands, as per the report.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2024 17:05 IST
Airtel Plans to Refarm 4G Spectrum to Boost 5G Coverage in Rural B & C Circles: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

In May, Airtel announced plans for re-farming on its 1800, 2100, and 2300 MHz bands

Highlights
  • Airtel is reported to refarm 4G spectrum to boost 5G coverage
  • It also plans to upgrade 4G base stations to emit 5G signals
  • The spectrum optimisation strategy targets B & C circle markets
Advertisement

Bharti Airtel will embark on the refarming of the 4G spectrum in its select existing bands in India, according to a report. With this move, the telecommunications operator aims to improve the 5G coverage in state and rural regions which come under the classification of B & C circles where demand for high-speed network could rise. Sunil Mittal-led Airtel also reportedly aims to upgrade its existing 4G base stations to emit 5G signals as a potentially more affordable way of expanding its 5G coverage.

Airtel to Refarm 4G Spectrum

According to an ET Telecom report, Airtel has plans to undertake the refarming of the 4G spectrum in the existing 2300Hz, 1800MHz, and 900MHz bands as it aims to accommodate the growing traffic demand for its 5G network.

Notably, the telecom operator uses the non-standalone (NSA) architecture where 5G networks are deployed over the existing 4G coverage. Meanwhile, refarming is a process of repurposing or reallocating existing network bands which are often underutilised or not being used at all to support newer technologies.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the publication highlighted that this spectrum optimisation strategy might be applicable in the B & C circles which consist of 14 markets in total — Punjab, Uttar Pradesh-East, Uttar Pradesh-West, Haryana, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Assam and North-East, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh.

Further, the telecom operator is reported to upgrade its existing 4G base stations to emit 5G signals via software. This move is said to be a more affordable way of beefing up the 5G network compared to establishing dedicated 5G base stations for the C-Band 5G spectrum and improving coverage. Upgrading the existing infrastructure is reported to cost Airtel somewhere between $1,000 (roughly Rs. 86,000) to $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,28,000). Meanwhile, setting up a new 5G base station for the C-Band 5G spectrum is said to cost $20,000 (roughly Rs. 17,11,000).

As per the report, Airtel will use its 2100MHz and 900MHz bands for expansion of 4G services, while its 26 GHz band will be used for 5G-based fixed wireless access (FWA) services. The telecom provider also reportedly aims to upgrade its existing 2G users in the B & C circles.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Airtel, 5G, 4G, airtel 5g, 4G spectrum
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Redmi 14C 5G India Launch Date Set For January 6; Design, Amazon Availability Confirmed
Sorgavaasal Starring RJ Balaji is Now Streaming on Netflix: Cast, Plot, and More

Related Stories

Airtel Plans to Refarm 4G Spectrum to Boost 5G Coverage in Rural B & C Circles: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Mid-Range Smartphones of 2024
  2. Vivo's Product Launch Timeline for Next Year Tipped
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Use New ALoP Technology for Camera
  4. Nothing Brings AI-Powered Circle to Search to Its Smartphones With Update
  5. New OnePlus Pad With 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Features
  6. Redmi Book 16 2025 to Launch Soon With Intel Core Processor, HyperOS 2
  7. Apple's Foldable iPhone May Launch in September 2026
  8. Lava Yuva 2 5G With LED Notification Light Launched in India: See Price
  9. ChatGPT and Sora Services Are Back Online After Major Outage
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Reportedly Working On a Content Filter Feature for Gemini
  2. ChatGPT Search Feature Reportedly Vulnerable to Prompt Injection and Hidden Text Manipulation
  3. Airtel Plans to Refarm 4G Spectrum to Boost 5G Coverage in Rural B & C Circles: Report
  4. Redmi 14C 5G India Launch Date Set For January 6; Design, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  5. MeerKAT Detects Gravitational Wave Background, Uncovering Cosmic Activity
  6. DeepSeek-V3 Open-Source AI Model With Mixture-of-Experts Architecture Released
  7. Sorgavaasal Starring RJ Balaji is Now Streaming on Netflix: Cast, Plot, and More
  8. Lava Yuva 2 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, LED Notification Strip Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple's Foldable iPhone Tipped to Launch in September 2026 With Cutting-Edge Technology
  10. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Sees Price Dip, Joins Most Cryptocurrencies in a Market-Wide Correction
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »