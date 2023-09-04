The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the implementation of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) interoperability with the Digital Rupee, also called as Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

With this move, SBI aims to deliver convenience and accessibility to its customers. This feature, accessible through the 'eRupee by SBI' application will empower users to effortlessly scan any merchant UPI QR code for transactions.

SBI was among the first few banks to participate in the RBI's retail digital e-rupee project.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is India's mobile-based fast payment system, which facilitates customers to make round-the-clock payments instantly, using a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) created by the customer. UPI payment system has become hugely popular for retail digital payments in India, and its adoption is increasing at a rapid pace.

“The seamless integration of CBDC with UPI marks a significant leap for the bank, enhancing the acceptance and utilization of digital currencies in everyday transactions,” said SBI in a release. “Bank feels that this integration will be a game changer for the digital currency ecosystem.”

“By bridging the gap between CBDC and the extensively used UPI platform, SBI aims to revolutionize payments made in India. With this move in the realm of digital payments, the future of CBDC integration appears promising,” it added.

The digital rupee, also called as Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), was launched by the Reserve Bank of India on a pilot basis on December 1, 2022. In the Union Budget 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced about rolling out of the digital currency called Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

CBDCs are an electronic form of a sovereign currency. As is the case with cash, it will not earn any interest but can be converted to other forms of money, like deposits with banks.

