Technology News

SBI Introduces UPI Interoperability With eRupee CBDC for Seamless Transactions

The feature is accessible via the 'eRupee by SBI' application.

By ANI | Updated: 4 September 2023 17:25 IST
SBI Introduces UPI Interoperability With eRupee CBDC for Seamless Transactions

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

The RBI is looking to clock one million CBDC transactions daily by December this year

Highlights
  • UPI) is India’s mobile-based fast payment system
  • CBDC was launched by the RBI on a pilot basis in December last year
  • CBDCs are an electronic form of a sovereign currency

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the implementation of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) interoperability with the Digital Rupee, also called as Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

With this move, SBI aims to deliver convenience and accessibility to its customers. This feature, accessible through the 'eRupee by SBI' application will empower users to effortlessly scan any merchant UPI QR code for transactions.

SBI was among the first few banks to participate in the RBI's retail digital e-rupee project.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is India's mobile-based fast payment system, which facilitates customers to make round-the-clock payments instantly, using a Virtual Payment Address (VPA) created by the customer. UPI payment system has become hugely popular for retail digital payments in India, and its adoption is increasing at a rapid pace.

“The seamless integration of CBDC with UPI marks a significant leap for the bank, enhancing the acceptance and utilization of digital currencies in everyday transactions,” said SBI in a release. “Bank feels that this integration will be a game changer for the digital currency ecosystem.”

“By bridging the gap between CBDC and the extensively used UPI platform, SBI aims to revolutionize payments made in India. With this move in the realm of digital payments, the future of CBDC integration appears promising,” it added.

The digital rupee, also called as Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), was launched by the Reserve Bank of India on a pilot basis on December 1, 2022. In the Union Budget 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced about rolling out of the digital currency called Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

CBDCs are an electronic form of a sovereign currency. As is the case with cash, it will not earn any interest but can be converted to other forms of money, like deposits with banks.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, SBI, CBDC, UPI, Digital Rupee
Realme C51 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Mini Capsule Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

SBI Introduces UPI Interoperability With eRupee CBDC for Seamless Transactions
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia Will Launch a 5G Smartphone in India Soon: All Details
  2. Realme C51 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  3. Sex Education Season 4 to Scam 2003: The Telgi Story — The Biggest Web Series to Watch in September
  4. Poco C51 New Storage Variant Listed Online in India at This Price
  5. Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad to Look More Like Mac Keyboards: Gurman
  6. Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Console Debuts With 8.8-Inch QHD+ Display: Details
  7. Moto G84 5G With a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  8. Xiaomi 13T Pro Design Renders, Specifications Leaked: Check Here
  9. Boat Smart Ring With SpO2, Menstrual Tracking Debuts in India at This Price
  10. ISRO Puts Chandrayaan-3 Rover in ‘Sleep Mode’ After Successful Experiments
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 60X, Realme Buds T300 India Launch Date Set for September 6, Specifications Leaked
  2. Paytm Launches Card Soundbox That Accepts Both Mobile and Card Payments
  3. SBI Introduces UPI Interoperability With eRupee CBDC for Seamless Transactions
  4. Realme C51 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Mini Capsule Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Apple's Magic Keyboard Revamp to Make New iPad Pro More Laptop-Like: Mark Gurman
  6. Germany’s Lufthansa Airlines to Offer NFT Loyalty Rewards, Let Flyers Indulge in Web3
  7. Nokia Teases Launch of New 5G Smartphone in India Soon: All Details
  8. Terrorists Using Cryptocurrency, Metaverse; Need Global Cooperation on Cybercrime: PM Modi
  9. Poco C51 With 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage Listed Online in India: Price Revealed
  10. WhatsApp Rolls Out New Instant Video Message Toggle for Android, iOS: Here’s How It Works
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.