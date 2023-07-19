Technology News
Apple Watch AFib History Now Available in India; Here's How to Set Up and Use This Feature

Apple introduced the AFib History feature with watchOS 9 last year during WWDC 2022.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 July 2023 13:15 IST
Apple Watch AFib History Now Available in India; Here's How to Set Up and Use This Feature

Photo Credit: Apple

Users have to wear Apple Watch at least 12 hours a day for 5 days a week to receive AFib History estimate

Highlights
  • Apple is expanding the AFib History feature in India
  • AFib can lead to heart failure or cause blood clots in the heart
  • This feature can be used by people aged 22 and older

Apple Watch has a variety of features that can track various health metrics like blood oxygen (SpO2), heart rate, time asleep, respiratory rate, and more. Now, Apple has announced the availability of the atrial fibrillation (AFib) History feature in India. It allows users to track how frequently their heart shows signs of AFib and log life factors that can impact heart conditions. Users can also share a PDF of their AFib patterns with their doctor. The Cupertino giant introduced the AFib History feature overseas with the release of watchOS 9 last year. This health tracking feature is compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 and later models in the country.

AFib is an irregular heart rhythm where the upper chambers of the heart beat out of sync with the lower chambers. This can lead to heart failure or cause blood clots in the heart. Apple introduced the AFib History feature with watchOS 9 last year during the WWDC 2022 after receiving approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Now, Apple has announced the availability of AFib History in India. With this functionality, users can track the frequency of their heart rhythm showing signs of AFib. It is currently available in the country for users of Apple Watch Series 4 and later that run on watchOS 9.

People who have already been diagnosed with AFib can understand the state of atrial fibrillation over a particular period with this feature. Users can also share a PDF of their AFib patterns with their doctor. They can also track lifestyle factors that may influence their health condition.

How to set up the AFib history feature?

Before setting up the AFib History make sure your iPhone and Apple Watch are running on the latest versions of iOS and watchOS, respectively. You can follow these steps to set up the feature:

  1. Open the Health app on your iPhone and head to Browse > Heart.
  2. Tap AFib History and select Set Up and tap Get Started.
  3. Enter Date of Birth.
  4. Select Yes to indicate that you have been diagnosed with AFib by a doctor and select Continue.
  5. Select Continue to learn more about AFib History, the results you may see, and life factors.
  6. Tap Done.

You can view the AFib History estimate by heading to Browse > Heart > Fib History on the Health app on your iPhone. If you have AFib History saved to your Favorites, you can also access it from the Summary tab.

In select regions, Apple permits users to share their AFib History data in a PDF. The PDF can be shared to Contacts, saved to the Files app, or AirDropped to another device by heading to Options > Export PDF > Share Button.

According to Apple's Support page, the AFib feature can be used by people aged 22 and older who have already been diagnosed with the illness. When consumers feel any pain, it is essential to seek medical treatment. Users are required to wear Apple Watch at least 12 hours a day for five days a week to consistently receive AFib History estimates. Also, Heart Rate and Wrist Detection have to be enabled on the device.

Apple Watch is not a medical device, but this aforementioned feature can be useful in monitoring health conditions, if you notice anything that is out of the ordinary, then it's recommended to get medical help.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: atrial fibrillation, AFib, AFib History, AFib Tracking, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 4, watchOS 9

Further reading: atrial fibrillation, AFib, AFib History, AFib Tracking, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 4, watchOS 9
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Watch AFib History Now Available in India; Here's How to Set Up and Use This Feature
