Apple Reportedly Working on Proper Battery-Saving Mode for watchOS 9

Apple is reportedly working on introducing a true power-saving mode for eligible Apple Watch models in an upcoming watchOS 9 update, extending the watch's battery life when necessary. According to a report, this mode can be activated manually through the Control Center or the settings app. It also prompts the user when the battery level is at 10 percent. The automatic battery saver mode is also said to turn off on its own once the wearable device is charged to 80 percent.

According to a report by ITHome, Apple is working on a proper battery-saving mode for the Apple Watch for an upcoming watchOS 9 update. The feature is said to turn off more demanding features such as the always-on display (AoD), heart rate notifications, arrhythmia tracking, heart rate and blood oxygen measurements. Workout reminders are also turned off.

Interestingly, if there's no iPhone connected to the watch nearby, it will turn off Wi-Fi and cellular connections. Incoming calls and notifications are also disabled, as per the report.

If a user needs a certain app that requires data or a Wi-Fi connection, the system will reportedly be able to re-enable them. And if the Apple Watch stays within the phone's connection range, it will postpone notifications and deliver them every hour.

Meanwhile, the overall performance of the watch in the new battery-saving mode will also be reduced, so animations and navigation as a whole won't feel as smooth, according to the report. Apple is yet to announce any plans to roll out a proper battery saver mode for currently supported Apple Watch models.

Last month, watchOS 9.1 was rolled out out to users with an Apple Watch Series 4) and newer models. According to the Cupertino company, the update brought improved battery life for users with Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) and Apple Watch Ultra, during Outdoor Walking, Running, and Hiking workouts. The company will also let users download Apple Music content while the watch is not charging, and on cellular data, according to the release notes for the latest update.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.