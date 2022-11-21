Technology News
loading

Apple Reportedly Working on Proper Battery-Saving Mode for watchOS 9

The battery-saving mode on watchOS 9 is said to turn off more demanding features on an Apple Watch, along with Workout reminders.

By ANI |  Updated: 21 November 2022 14:09 IST
Apple Reportedly Working on Proper Battery-Saving Mode for watchOS 9

The update brought improved battery life for users

Highlights
  • Apple rolled out watchOS 9.1 to compatible devices in October
  • Overall performance is said to be reduced on battery saving mode
  • Animations, and navigation will reportedly be reduced on battery saver

Apple is reportedly working on introducing a true power-saving mode for eligible Apple Watch models in an upcoming watchOS 9 update, extending the watch's battery life when necessary. According to a report, this mode can be activated manually through the Control Center or the settings app. It also prompts the user when the battery level is at 10 percent. The automatic battery saver mode is also said to turn off on its own once the wearable device is charged to 80 percent.

According to a report by ITHome, Apple is working on a proper battery-saving mode for the Apple Watch for an upcoming watchOS 9 update. The feature is said to turn off more demanding features such as the always-on display (AoD), heart rate notifications, arrhythmia tracking, heart rate and blood oxygen measurements. Workout reminders are also turned off.

Interestingly, if there's no iPhone connected to the watch nearby, it will turn off Wi-Fi and cellular connections. Incoming calls and notifications are also disabled, as per the report.

If a user needs a certain app that requires data or a Wi-Fi connection, the system will reportedly be able to re-enable them. And if the Apple Watch stays within the phone's connection range, it will postpone notifications and deliver them every hour.

Meanwhile, the overall performance of the watch in the new battery-saving mode will also be reduced, so animations and navigation as a whole won't feel as smooth, according to the report. Apple is yet to announce any plans to roll out a proper battery saver mode for currently supported Apple Watch models.

Last month, watchOS 9.1 was rolled out out to users with an Apple Watch Series 4) and newer models. According to the Cupertino company, the update brought improved battery life for users with Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) and Apple Watch Ultra, during Outdoor Walking, Running, and Hiking workouts. The company will also let users download Apple Music content while the watch is not charging, and on cellular data, according to the release notes for the latest update.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS Smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS Smartwatch

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Accurate fitness tracking and heart rate sensor
  • Good battery life (non-LTE)
  • Bad
  • Weak app ecosystem
  • Lacks built-in sleep tracking
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple Watch Series 4 GPS Smartwatch review
Strap Colour Black
Display Size 40mm
Compatible OS iOS 12 or Above
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, WatchOS, watchOS 9, watchOS 9 Features, Apple Watch SE 2
Nothing Phone 1 to Get Vidhance Video Stabilisation, Announces Partnership With Imint
OnePlus Ace 2 May Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, More Specifications Tipped
Featured video of the day
Defunc Home: Where Your Sound Meets Your Style

Related Stories

Apple Reportedly Working on Proper Battery-Saving Mode for watchOS 9
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Gets Discount of Rs. 7,130 on Flipkart: Check Price
  2. OnePlus Nord N20 SE Unofficially Arrives in India: All Details
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro Gets Rs. 5,000 Price Cut in India: All Details
  4. Nothing Ear Stick Review
  5. OnePlus Ace 2 Tipped to Use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, More Details Emerge
  6. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Rumoured to Feature Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU and GPU Cores
  2. Vivo Y02 Design Suggested via Leaked Promo Image, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  3. OnePlus Nord N20 SE Listed for Sale in India via Amazon and Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  4. Bitcoin Cash Slated for Legalisation Next Year in Island Nation Saint Kitts and Nevis
  5. FTX Crisis Explains Need to Bring Crypto World Within Regulatory Framework: Bank of England
  6. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Won't Be Getting a New Game+ Feature, Ubisoft Confirms
  7. Airtel 5G Services Launched in Guwahati, Connectivity to Roll Out Across City in Phased Manner
  8. Kanye West Returns to Twitter Weeks After Elon Musk Reverses Account Suspension
  9. Oppo Reno 9 Series Confirmed to Get 50-Megapixel Main Camera With OIS, 32-Megapixel AF Selfie Camera
  10. Ather Energy Details Tamil Nadu Expansion Plan, Will Set Up 150 Fast-Charging Grids Across State
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.