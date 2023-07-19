Technology News
OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro Price in India Revealed; to Be Available for Purchase Starting August 7

OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro was unveiled at the company’s Cloud 11 launch event.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 July 2023 12:17 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 17,999

Highlights
  • OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro is the company’s first keyboard
  • The open sale of the keyboard will begin on August 7
  • The Keyboard 81 Pro is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery

OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro was unveiled by the Shenzen-based company at their Cloud 11 launch event hosted earlier this year. It was announced alongside the OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Pad, and other OnePlus products. The company, however, did not reveal the price and availability date for the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro in India then. OnePlus has now confirmed the pricing of the Keyboard 81 Pro in India and also made it available for pre-order via the OnePlus online store. The open sale for the mechanical keyboard is set to start in the first week of August.

OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro price, availability

The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro is available in two colour options namely Winter Bonfire and Summer Breeze. The keyboard price in India is set at Rs. 17,999 for the Winter Bonfire variant, while the Summer Breeze version is priced at Rs. 19,999. It is currently available for pre-order via the company's online store. The open sale for the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro will start on August 7.

OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro specifications, features

OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro is the Chinese manufacturer's first keyboard made in collaboration with Keychron. Available in a Gray colour shade, the keyboard comes with an aluminum frame. The mechanical keyboard from OnePlus also features springy thermoplastic elastomer marble-mallow keycaps. The keyboard has the Return and Esc keys in red colour.

The keyboard is equipped with a customizable rotating knob that can be used to control various things. It also features a USB Type-C port and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro also has a toggle key to switch between wired and wireless connectivity modes. It features hot-customisable switches, and RGB lighting, and supports open-source firmware for easy customisation.

Additionally, the device is compatible with macOS, Windows, and Linux. It is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, which is claimed to last up to 100 hours at low brightness. The OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro is said to take around 5 hours to fully charge. The keyboard measures 33.83 x 15.05 x 4.73 cm and weighs 1,887g. 

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro price in India
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

