Technology News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale Ends Tonight: Top Deals on Computer Accessories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale started on August 4.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 August 2023 15:32 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale Ends Tonight: Top Deals on Computer Accessories

Photo Credit: Amazon

Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse is currently listed for Rs. 493

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale will end tonight
  • Computer accessories are even more affordable now
  • Zebronics ZEB-KM2100 is available for just Rs. 247

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale is ending tonight. The five-day sale that started on August 4 has introduced discounts and deals on various mobile phones, laptops, accessories, and other electronic items. The Amazon sale also brought exchange offers and no-cost EMI options to various devices. Additionally, the e-commerce platform has discount coupons and bank offers on select devices. Here, we cover a list of the best deals and offers on computer accessories that you can get through the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale today.

Dell USB wireless keyboard and mouse set

Amazon is offering the Dell USB Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set- KM3322W for Rs. 1,237, down from the original price of Rs. 2,499. Customers can also use an ICICI Bank Amazon Pay credit card to get an additional Rs. 300 instant discount. This keyboard and mouse combo is claimed to offer 36 months of battery life for the keyboard and a maximum of 18 months of battery life for the mouse. The keyboard has spill-resistant keys while the mouse supports 2.4 GHz wireless technology.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,237 (MRP Rs. 2,499)

Logitech B170 wireless mouse

Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse is currently listed for Rs. 493, down from the MRP Rs. 895 on Amazon. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of Rs. 300 cashback as well. Logitech B170 mouse offers a wireless connection up to a 10-meter radius and can be used along with a Windows computer, laptop, Mac or Macbook. It works on the latest 2.4 GHz wireless technology. Powered by a single AA+ battery, the Logitech mouse is claimed to deliver up to 12 months of battery life. Users can easily pair it with their system by plugging in a tiny wireless receiver into the USB slot.

Buy now at: Rs. 493 (MRP Rs. 895)

TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi range extender (RE200)

The TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender is currently listed for Rs. 1,797 in the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale. There are payment-based offers as well. TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender can be used to boost the wireless signal to previously unreachable or hard-to-wire areas flawlessly. It is compatible with 802.11 b/g/n and 802.11ac Wi-Fi devices and offers dual-band speeds up to 750Mbps. It has a miniature size and wall-mounted design. With an Ethernet port, this range extender can function as a wireless adapter to connect wired devices like desktops, gaming consoles, and Internet TVs.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,797 (MRP Rs. 5,499)

SanDisk USB 2.0 128GB pen drive

When it comes to storage needs, look no further than SanDisk. Amazon has listed this SanDisk pen drive with 128GB storage for Rs. 698, down from the original price of Rs. 2,200. This compact device comes in a dual shade and has USB 2.0 connectivity and users can easily transfer videos, music, photos, and more. It is available in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB storage options as well.

Buy now at: Rs. 698 (MRP Rs. 2,200)

Zebronics ZEB-KM2100 keyboard

The Zebronics ZEB-KM2100 keyboard is available for just Rs. 247 in the ongoing sale. This multimedia USB keyboard has 114 keys along with 12 multimedia keys and a Rupee Key with a claimed keystroke life of 8 million. The USB interface makes it compatible with most PCs. It comes with a 1.2 metre-long cable and weighs 352 grams.

Buy now at: Rs. 247 (MRP Rs. 399)

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale, Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale, Sale offers, Amazon, Amazon Great Freedom Festival
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Release Date Set for November 10
Global Video Gaming Revenue Expected to Hit $187.7 Billion in 2023 as Console Sales Rise by Over 7 Percent

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale Ends Tonight: Top Deals on Computer Accessories
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A58 4G With 33W Fast Charging Launched in India at This Price
  2. ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3: See Here
  3. iPhone 15 Pro Models Tipped to Come With Higher Storage Options: Details
  4. iPhone 16 Pro Models Might Include New Stacked Rear Sensors: Details
  5. OnePlus Open Could Launch in India At This Price
  6. Vivo V29e Renders Leaked; Tipped to Debut Later This Month
  7. Netflix Subscription Plans Detailed: Price, Features, Devices, More
  8. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to Launch on This Date
  9. Google Pixel 8 Series Likely to Launch in These Storage, Colour Options
  10. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney Creates Taskforce to Explore AI Applications Across Verticals, Bring Cost Cutting Measures
  2. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Is Now Available to Watch On-Demand on YouTube, Apple TV, Zee5, More
  3. Worldcoin Office Searched in Nairobi, Kenyan Authorities Confiscate Stored Records: Report
  4. Global Video Gaming Revenue Expected to Hit $187.7 Billion in 2023 as Console Sales Rise by Over 7 Percent
  5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Release Date Set for November 10
  6. Apple Testing M3 Max MacBook Pro Chip With 16-Core CPU, 40-Core GPU: Mark Gurman
  7. Snapchat Said to Be Under Scrutiny From UK Watchdog Over Underage Users
  8. Amazon Said to Meet US FTC Next Week Ahead of Potential Antitrust Lawsuit: Details
  9. Oppo A58 4G With 33W SuperVOOC Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Norway Regulator to Fine Facebook Parent Meta $98,500 per Day Over Privacy Breaches From August 14
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.