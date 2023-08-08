Technology News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals to Pick Under Rs. 1,000

Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale started on August 4.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 August 2023 17:49 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

BeatXP Marv Neo smartwatch is currently listed for Rs. 999

Highlights
  • Boat's Airdopes 141 TWS headphones are currently priced at Rs. 999
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale will end tonight
  • Amazon is offering additional no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale has entered its last day in India with several deals and discounts on a range of products ranging from smartphones, TVs, TWS earbuds, wearables, PC accessories and more. Amazon is also offering discounts of up to 10 percent on purchases using SBI credit cards during the sale. There are additional exchange discounts as well to further lower the prices of these products. So, if you are shopping with a budget of Rs. 1,000 in hand, here are some of the products you can check out during the Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale.

BeatXP Marv Neo

One of the most affordable deals that you can get from this Amazon sale is on the BeatXP Marv Neo smartwatch. This wearable with support for Bluetooth calling is currently listed for Rs. 999. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 900. The BeatXP Marv Neo features a 1.85-inch HD display with 560 nits peak brightness. With Bluetooth calling enabled, it is said to deliver up to two days of battery life on a single charge.

Buy now at: 999 (MRP Rs. 6,999)

Boat Airdopes 141

Boat's Airdopes 141 TWS headphones are currently priced at Rs. 999 during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale. Also, the online marketplace is offering Rs. 300 cashback and 2,200 welcome rewards on purchases made via Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. The wireless in-ear headphones come with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and have dual 40mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response rate of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. They are claimed to deliver up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Buy now at: 999 (MRP Rs. 4,490)

PTron Bassbuds Duo

The PTron Bassbuds Duo are available in the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale with a discounted price tag of Rs. 499. These TWS earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity within a 10-metre radius and are claimed to deliver up to 32 hours of total playtime on a single charge. The earbuds have 13mm dynamic drivers and come with a charging case that carries a USB Type-C port. Further, they have IPX4 water resistance and support voice assistants.

Buy now at: Rs. 499 (MRP Rs. 2,599)

Portronics Power Brick II

The ongoing sale on Amazon is currently offering the Portronics Power Brick II at Rs. 699, down from the original price of Rs. 1,999. The portable power bank has a 10,000mAh capacity and supports 12W fast charging. It is available in Black, Blue, and White shades and can charge a variety of devices including smartphones, tablets, fitness bands, and Bluetooth headsets. The display of the Portronics Power Brick II has an LED Indicator to showcase the different percentages of charging throughout its charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 699 (MRP Rs. 1,999)

HP w100 Webcam

The HP w100 Webcam is an affordable laptop accessory priced under Rs. 1,000. It is currently listed for Rs. 448. This 480-pixel HD Web camera supports video quality up to 640x480 pixels. It comes with a 60-degree wide-angle view and has a USB 2.0 port. It packs inbuilt noise isolating microphones that help to avoid noise during video chats or while recording videos.

Buy now at: Rs. 448 (MRP Rs. 1,998)

Glun Electronic Digital Weighing Scale

If you're looking for a weighing machine, Glun's portable weighing scale could be a part of your options. It is currently listed for Rs. 248 in the ongoing sale. This multipurpose weighing scale has an LCD backlight and allows users to switch between metric and imperial weighing units. It has an overload indication and provides auto power off after 120 seconds when not in use.

Buy now at: Rs. 248 (MRP Rs. 899)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Disney Creates Taskforce to Explore AI Applications Across Verticals, Bring Cost Cutting Measures
Meta Asks Norway Court to Halt Daily Fine Imposed by Regulator Over Privacy Breaches

