OnePlus 11 5G is available at an all-time low pricing during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. The sale kicked off last night for Prime members, and starting at midnight, the offers will be available for all users.

The flagship from OnePlus made its way to India in February this year and has been a solid package in the sub-Rs. 60,000 category. However, with the sale season kick-off, the OnePlus 11 5G will be available with an almost Rs 7,000 discount, and further sweetening the deal will be a free TWS bundle from the house of OnePlus.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale Goes Live: Best Offers on Smartphones

OnePlus 11 5G: Amazon Great Indian Festival Deal Explained

OnePlus 11 5G launched earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 56,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the top-of-the-line 16GB RAM and 256GB storage model launched at Rs 61,999.

During the Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon is offering a flat Rs 4,000 coupon discount on the purchase of the OnePlus 11 5G, and then there's the Rs 3,000 instant bank discount, further bringing the price of the base variant to under Rs 50,000. Notably, the OnePlus Buds Z2, worth Rs 4,999, is automatically added to the cart as a free bundle.

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Ultimate Guide to Scoring the Perfect Smart TV Deals

Refreshing the specifications, the OnePlus 11 comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and features the third-gen Hasselblad camera. It packs flagship features like Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos support. The phone also supports 100W Supervooc fast charging and packs a 5000mAh battery. It features a 120Hz refresh display. For cameras, there's the primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX581 sensor along with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide and 32-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies, there's a 16-megapixel camera. Our review found the OnePlus 11 5G an excellent overall package; you can read the full review here.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.



Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.