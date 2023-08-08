Amazon's 2023 edition of the Great Freedom Festival Sale is coming to an end in just a few hours. The sale kicked off in India on August 4, with the e-commerce site providing substantial discounts and other offers on a range of products, including electronic devices such as laptops, tablets, PC peripherals, TVs, headphones, and smartphones. Here are some of the greatest deals across all types of electronic accessories priced at under Rs. 500 that you should look into before the sale finishes.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on electronic accessories under Rs. 500

Portronics 20W Adaptor

This adaptor claims to support 20W dual output super fast charging. It comes with a USB 3.0 port and a Mach USB A port. It is compatible with almost all smartphones including iPhone and Android handsets. Down from its usual price of Rs. 999, it is now offered at Rs. 449.

AmazonBasics USB Type-C Cable

This cable can be used with any USB Type-C-enabled device like the MacBook, Chromebook, Android smartphones or any other standard USB Type-A-enabled devices like adaptors or external power banks. It is currently available at the price of Rs. 449, with a sale discount of 68 percent. Its market price is Rs. 1,400.

Amazon Basics Bluetooth 5.0 Neckband

These wireless Bluetooth earphones come with an IPX6 rating for splash and sweat resistance. Packing a 10mm driver, they support 10m of Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. They claim to offer up to 42 hours of playback time when fully charged, and a complete charge is said to take up to 90 minutes. At the sale, they are priced at Rs. 469, down 84 percent from their marked price of Rs. 2,999.

PTron Bassbuds Duo Earbuds

With Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, these true wireless earbuds come with an IPX4 rating and claim to offer up to 32 hours of playback time with the charging case. They also feature an immersive stereo sound, and a deep bass and offer smart touch controls including one-tap pairing with other devices. It comes with a 14mm dynamic driver and supports USB Type-C fast charging. Down from Rs. 2,599, these TWS earbuds are currently available at Rs. 499.

Mivi Rock and Roll E5 Earphones

These lightweight wired earphones come with an inbuilt microphone. Available in five different colour options, the product is listed usually at Rs. 799 and is now available for a discounted price of Rs. 249. It is equipped with a 10mm neodymium drive and claims to offer a heavy bass experience. These in-ear earphones also have an L-shaped 3.5mm jack.

SanDisk Ultra 64GB Pen Drive

This flash drive offers a transfer speed of 100 megabytes per second. It has a USB 3.0 connectivity and comes with a five-year limited warranty. With ‎Micro SDXC flash memory, it is supported on all PC and Mac platforms. Down 65 percent from Rs. 1,300, this pen drive is being offered at a price of Rs. 449 at the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale.

HP 64GB Class 10 MicroSD Memory Card

Available with a two-year warranty, this 64GB microSD card offers a transfer speed of 10 megabytes per second. It is suited for smartphones, tablets, PCs and other mobile phones that support microSD memory cards. It is currently available at the price of Rs. 397, down 86 percent from Rs. 2,900.

Lenovo 15.6-inch Slim Everyday Backpack

Although this laptop bag is from Lenovo, it fits laptops up to 15.6 inches in size from all brands. Made from a water-resistant polyester material, the padded shoulder straps, handle, and back panel offers maximum protection to the laptop and extends comfort to the user in transit. Since it claims to be an everyday-use bag, it comes with a laptop sleeve, a tablet pocket, a chained front section, and two side pockets. Listed at a market price of Rs. 1,444, the laptop bag is now available with a 72 percent discount at Rs. 398.

Hold Up Selfie Stick

This is a three-in-one compact selfie stick integrated with a tripod base and equipped with a wireless remote control, which offers a connectivity range of 10m. Its 245-degree rotational head allows users to take wider photos and switch between portrait and landscape images easily. Down 71 percent from its retail price of Rs. 999, this is now available at Rs. 292.

