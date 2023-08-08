Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is only a few hours away from being wrapped up. The sale began on August 4 with the e-commerce site offering lucrative discounts and other deals on several items including electronic products like laptops, tablets, PC accessories, TVs, headphones, and of course, smartphones. Among them, here are some of the best smartphone deals that you should consider checking out before the sale ends at midnight on Tuesday.

We have previously covered some of the best offers available across different price segments like under Rs. 50,000, under Rs. 30,000, under Rs. 20,000, and more budgeted under Rs. 15,000 and under Rs. 10,000 price brackets. Here we take a look at some of the best smartphone deals across all segments that you can consider before the sale ends.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on smartphones

iPhone 14

Launched in September last year, the iPhone 14 comes with Apple's in-house A15 Bionic SoC and claims to offer up to 26 hours of video playback time on a single charge. It sports a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and is equipped with dual 12-megapixel rear sensors and a 12-megapixel front camera shooter. The handset is now offered with a 15 percent discount during the Freedom sale at Rs. 67,999, down from Rs. 79,000.

Buy now: Rs. 67,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Sporting a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels), the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The handset comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 33W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support. It has a triple rear camera unit with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, two 2-megapixel sensors alongside a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. The phone was marked at Rs. 19,999 at launch for its 6GB + 128GB variant, and is available at Rs. 17,999 during the 2023 Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2023.

Buy now: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus 10R 5G was launched in India in April 2022. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The handset features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display and has a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor at the back with a 16-megapixel sensor in the front. Down from its market price of Rs. 38,999, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the phone is now offered at Rs. 34,999.

Buy now: Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 38,999)

Samsung Galaxy M13

Powered by an in-house Exynos 850 SoC, the Samsung Galaxy M13 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 15W wired fast charging support. It carries a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display and has a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 5-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone also has an 8-megapixel front camera. It launched in July 2022 with a listed price of Rs. 14,999 for its 4GB + 64GB variant, but with a 36 percent discount at the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale, it is being offered at Rs. 9,649.

Buy now: Rs. 9,649 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Redmi 12 5G

One of the other handsets within a budget you can consider is the Redmi 12 5G, which was released in the country earlier this year. The 6GB + 128GB variant of the model was marked at Rs. 17,999 at launch and is now available at Rs. 13,499 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale. Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support. It has a 6.79-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,460 pixels) display and sports a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 2-megapixel sensor, while the front camera is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor.

Buy now: Rs. 13,499 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.