Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, which means it is time to make your purchases before the end of the ongoing sale. These include discounts and offers on a range of products including truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones from a range of brands such as Noise, Crossbeats, Ptron, Zebronics, and Portronics. We have curated several lists ranging across categories to help you choose some of the best deals during the ongoing sale.

From smartphones to laptops and desktops, we have covered it all for our readers to make the most out of the Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale. However, if you have a limited budget and looking to purchase items worth or under Rs. 1,000, here is a list of TWS earphones worth considering.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale Day 5: Top deals on TWS earphones under Rs. 1,000

Ptron Bassbuds Air in-Ear TWS Earbuds

These affordable TWS earphones from Ptron are available at Rs. 599 during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. Each earbud is equipped with 13mm dynamic drivers. The company offers three colour variants to choose from. Other features of the earphones include smart touch controls to manage music and calls. The headset offers a total of 32 hours of playback time, including the charging case. These TWS earphones offer Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, as per the Amazon listing.

Buy now at: Rs. 599 (MRP Rs. 1,100)

Crossbeats Neopods 300 TWS in-Ear Earbuds

Another noteworthy device that is discounted during the sale is the Crossbeats Neopods 300 earphones. They are equipped with 13mm drivers and quad microphones for environmental noise cancellation (ENC). The earphones come with case that supports charging over a USB Type-C port. Currently, they are offered in a single black colour variant. They have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. The total playtime is up to 40 hours, while 10 minutes of charge is claimed to offer up to 7 hours of playtime.

Buy now at: Rs. 998 (MRP Rs. 2,999)

Zebronics Pods 2 Wireless TWS Earbuds

With a 73 percent discount on its MRP, the Zebronics Pods 2 wireless TWS earphones are available at just Rs. 597 during the sale. The charging case sports an LED display that reflects the battery level of the headset. The device supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It supports touch controls to take calls and control music playback. The lid of the charging case is transparent, making it possible for users to see the LED display. The earphones offer up to 10 hours of battery life with a single charge, as per the listing on Amazon.

Buy now at: Rs. 597 (MRP Rs. 2,199)

Noise Buds VS201 V3 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds

The Noise Buds VS201 V3 earphones are also discounted during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale. The wireless headset offers a much longer playtime of up to 60 hours which includes the charging case, of course. It supports Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. There are three colour options to choose from. The earphones feature IPX5 splash resistance and weigh 50g.

Buy now at: Rs. 999 (MRP RS. 2,999)

Portronics Harmonics Twins S3 Smart TWS Earbuds

During the sale, the Portronics Harmonics Twins S3 Smart TWS earphones can be purchased at Rs. 649, down from the retail price of Rs. 1,999. The charging case supports charging over a USB Type-C port, and offers up to 20 hours of playtime. Meanwhile, the earphones are claimed to provide up to 5 hours of battery life with a single charge. It features Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, according to the product's listing on the e-commerce website.

Buy now at: Rs. 649 (MRP Rs. 1,999)

