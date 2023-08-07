Technology News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale Day 5: Top Deals on TWS Earphones Under Rs. 1,000

Here are some of the best truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones you can purchase during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 August 2023 19:04 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale Day 5: Top Deals on TWS Earphones Under Rs. 1,000

Ptron's TWS earphones are available at Rs. 599 after a discount during the ongoing sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale will end on August 8
  • The sale is offering huge deals and discounts on a number of products
  • Buyers can avail 10 percent instant discount on select transactions

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale is scheduled to conclude on Tuesday, which means it is time to make your purchases before the end of the ongoing sale. These include discounts and offers on a range of products including truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones from a range of brands such as Noise, Crossbeats, Ptron, Zebronics, and Portronics. We have curated several lists ranging across categories to help you choose some of the best deals during the ongoing sale.

From smartphones to laptops and desktops, we have covered it all for our readers to make the most out of the Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale. However, if you have a limited budget and looking to purchase items worth or under Rs. 1,000, here is a list of TWS earphones worth considering.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale Day 5: Top deals on TWS earphones under Rs. 1,000

Ptron Bassbuds Air in-Ear TWS Earbuds

These affordable TWS earphones from Ptron are available at Rs. 599 during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. Each earbud is equipped with 13mm dynamic drivers. The company offers three colour variants to choose from. Other features of the earphones include smart touch controls to manage music and calls. The headset offers a total of 32 hours of playback time, including the charging case. These TWS earphones offer Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, as per the Amazon listing.

 

Buy now at: Rs. 599 (MRP Rs. 1,100)

Crossbeats Neopods 300 TWS in-Ear Earbuds

Another noteworthy device that is discounted during the sale is the Crossbeats Neopods 300 earphones. They are equipped with 13mm drivers and quad microphones for environmental noise cancellation (ENC). The earphones come with case that supports charging over a USB Type-C port. Currently, they are offered in a single black colour variant. They have an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. The total playtime is up to 40 hours, while 10 minutes of charge is claimed to offer up to 7 hours of playtime. 

 

Buy now at: Rs. 998 (MRP Rs. 2,999)

Zebronics Pods 2 Wireless TWS Earbuds 

With a 73 percent discount on its MRP, the Zebronics Pods 2 wireless TWS earphones are available at just Rs. 597 during the sale. The charging case sports an LED display that reflects the battery level of the headset. The device supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It supports touch controls to take calls and control music playback. The lid of the charging case is transparent, making it possible for users to see the LED display. The earphones offer up to 10 hours of battery life with a single charge, as per the listing on Amazon.

 

Buy now at: Rs. 597 (MRP Rs. 2,199)

Noise Buds VS201 V3 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds 

The Noise Buds VS201 V3 earphones are also discounted during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale. The wireless headset offers a much longer playtime of up to 60 hours which includes the charging case, of course. It supports Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. There are three colour options to choose from. The earphones feature IPX5 splash resistance and weigh 50g.

 

Buy now at: Rs. 999 (MRP RS. 2,999)

Portronics Harmonics Twins S3 Smart TWS Earbuds

During the sale, the Portronics Harmonics Twins S3 Smart TWS earphones can be purchased at Rs. 649, down from the retail price of Rs. 1,999. The charging case supports charging over a USB Type-C port, and offers up to 20 hours of playtime. Meanwhile, the earphones are claimed to provide up to 5 hours of battery life with a single charge. It features Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, according to the product's listing on the e-commerce website. 

 

Buy now at: Rs. 649 (MRP Rs. 1,999)

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science.
iPhone 16 Pro Models to Feature Stacked Rear Camera Sensor Design: Ming-Chi Kuo
ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3 After Entering Lunar Orbit

