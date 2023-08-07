Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale will end on Tuesday, August 8. The sale that started last week has already introduced various discounts and deals on different mobile phones, accessories, and electronic items. The ongoing sale also brought exchange offers, coupon-based discounts and no-cost EMI options. Customers with SBI credit cards can get additional savings through card, and EMI transactions as well. Here we have handpicked the best deals on headphones and earphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) technology.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 true wireless (TWS) earphones have been launched in India for Rs. 2,999. In the ongoing sale, they can be grabbed for Rs. 2,798. Eligible card purchases can receive Rs. 200 discount as well. These in-ear earphones come with 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers and are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earphones offer up to 25dB of ANC and feature customisable touch controls on the earpieces.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,798 (MRP Rs. 2,999)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro TWS earbuds are currently listed for Rs. 15,990 on Amazon. Shoppers can save up to Rs. 5,000 through bank-based offers. These in-ear earphones offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and have IPX7 built for water resistance. They are said to provide up to five hours of playtime with ANC on. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro support 24bit Hi-Fi audio with Samsung Galaxy devices running on Android 12-based One UI 4.0 or higher.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Jabra Elite 4 Active

Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earbuds are now available at half its original launch price on Amazon. Customers can also lower the price further by Rs. 1,250 by placing the order through an SBI Bank credit card or EMI transaction. These IP57-rated earbuds come with Spotify Tap Playback feature along with ANC paired with HearThrough technology, and Google Fast Pair. They are claimed to deliver a total battery life of up to 28 hours. They also come with support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 9,990)

Blaupunkt BH51

Blaupunkt BH51 over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones were unveiled last year with a price tag of Rs. 2,999. In the ongoing sale, they can be grabbed for Rs. 2,798. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of Rs. 300 cashback as well. They pack 40mm dynamic driver alongside inbuilt microphones. The Blaupunkt BH51 feature ANC and houses a 360mAh battery. They are said to deliver up to 32 hours of playback time with the ANC feature switched on.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,798 (MRP Rs. 5,590)

Boat Rockerz 450

In the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023, Boat Rockerz 450 Bluetooth on-ear headphones are listed with a price tag of Rs. 1,499 instead of its MRP of Rs. 3,990. Interested customers can avail of additional discounts on purchases made using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cards. The Boat Rockerz 450 are claimed to offer up to 15 hours of playback time and feature padded ear cushions. They have 40mm dynamic drivers and support dual mode connectivity via Bluetooth as well as aux input. The Bluetooth pairing works within a 10 metres radius.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,499 (MRP Rs. 3,990)

Sony WH-1000XM4

During the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale, customers can purchase the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones at Rs. 19,988. There is an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 1.500 on select prepaid transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of Rs. 300 cashback and bonus points. No-cost EMI options are also available. The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones come with Bluetooth 5 connectivity and support the LDAC codec. They can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time.

Buy now at: Rs. 19,988 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

