Technology News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Best Deals on ANC Headphones and Earphones

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale will end on August 8.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 August 2023 15:40 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Best Deals on ANC Headphones and Earphones

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro TWS earbuds are currently listed for Rs. 15,990

Highlights
  • Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale started on August 4
  • Sony WH-1000XM4 is listed for Rs. 19,988
  • Jabra Elite 4 Active are now available at half its original launch price

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale will end on Tuesday, August 8. The sale that started last week has already introduced various discounts and deals on different mobile phones, accessories, and electronic items. The ongoing sale also brought exchange offers, coupon-based discounts and no-cost EMI options. Customers with SBI credit cards can get additional savings through card, and EMI transactions as well. Here we have handpicked the best deals on headphones and earphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) technology.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 true wireless (TWS) earphones have been launched in India for Rs. 2,999. In the ongoing sale, they can be grabbed for Rs. 2,798. Eligible card purchases can receive Rs. 200 discount as well. These in-ear earphones come with 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers and are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earphones offer up to 25dB of ANC and feature customisable touch controls on the earpieces.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,798 (MRP Rs. 2,999)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro TWS earbuds are currently listed for Rs. 15,990 on Amazon. Shoppers can save up to Rs. 5,000 through bank-based offers. These in-ear earphones offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and have IPX7 built for water resistance. They are said to provide up to five hours of playtime with ANC on. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro support 24bit Hi-Fi audio with Samsung Galaxy devices running on Android 12-based One UI 4.0 or higher.

Buy now at: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Jabra Elite 4 Active

Jabra Elite 4 Active TWS earbuds are now available at half its original launch price on Amazon. Customers can also lower the price further by Rs. 1,250 by placing the order through an SBI Bank credit card or EMI transaction. These IP57-rated earbuds come with Spotify Tap Playback feature along with ANC paired with HearThrough technology, and Google Fast Pair. They are claimed to deliver a total battery life of up to 28 hours. They also come with support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 9,990)

Blaupunkt BH51

Blaupunkt BH51 over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones were unveiled last year with a price tag of Rs. 2,999. In the ongoing sale, they can be grabbed for Rs. 2,798. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of Rs. 300 cashback as well. They pack 40mm dynamic driver alongside inbuilt microphones. The Blaupunkt BH51 feature ANC and houses a 360mAh battery. They are said to deliver up to 32 hours of playback time with the ANC feature switched on.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,798 (MRP Rs. 5,590)

Boat Rockerz 450

In the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023, Boat Rockerz 450 Bluetooth on-ear headphones are listed with a price tag of Rs. 1,499 instead of its MRP of Rs. 3,990. Interested customers can avail of additional discounts on purchases made using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cards. The Boat Rockerz 450 are claimed to offer up to 15 hours of playback time and feature padded ear cushions. They have 40mm dynamic drivers and support dual mode connectivity via Bluetooth as well as aux input. The Bluetooth pairing works within a 10 metres radius.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,499 (MRP Rs. 3,990)

Sony WH-1000XM4

During the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale, customers can purchase the Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones at Rs. 19,988. There is an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 1.500 on select prepaid transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users can avail of Rs. 300 cashback and bonus points. No-cost EMI options are also available. The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones come with Bluetooth 5 connectivity and support the LDAC codec. They can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time.

Buy now at: Rs. 19,988 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • Active noise cancellation
  • Convenient, customisable controls
  • Fun, reasonably detailed sound
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • Bad
  • No app support on iOS
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and comfort
  • IPX7 water resistance
  • Very good sound quality with the Scalable codec
  • Excellent ANC and hear-through
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Works optimally only with Samsung devices, no app on iOS
  • Wider voice assistant support missing
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Familiar, comfortable design and fit
  • Good app, useful features
  • Speak-to-chat and hear-through modes work well
  • Detailed, engaging, fun sound
  • Superb noise cancellation
  • Bad
  • No Qualcomm aptX codec support
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 sale, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023, Amazon, Offer sale, Great Freedom Festival, Sony WH 1000XM4, Boat Rockerz 450, Blaupunkt BH51, Jabra Elite 4 Active, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, OnePlus Nord Buds 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Citroen C3 Aircross: Specifications, Features, and Price in India
Huobi Stirs Insolvency Speculation Amid Drop in Total Value Locked, Records $64 Million in Outflows: Report

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Best Deals on ANC Headphones and Earphones
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to Launch on This Date
  2. iPhone 15 Could Face Challenges Despite New Hardware Upgrades: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  4. Realme 11x 5G May Launch in India Soon: Colours, Storage Options Tipped
  5. Netflix Subscription Plans Detailed: Price, Features, Devices, More
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Top Offers on ANC Headphones
  7. Top iPad, Apple Watch, Mac Mini Deals During Amazon's Great Freedom Sale
  8. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Renders, Live Shots Tip Quad Rear Camera Module
  9. OnePlus Open Leaked Renders Suggest Wider Body, Rear Cameras: See Design
  10. Google Pixel Watch 2 May Launch in India, Specifications Tipped: See Details
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3 After Entering Lunar Orbit
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Models to Feature Stacked Rear Camera Sensor Design: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Oppo A58 4G Said to Launch in India on August 8; Price, Sale Date, Specifications Tipped
  4. Meesho Posts First-Ever Profit, Plans IPO in 12 to 18 Months
  5. Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma to Buy 10.3 Percent Stake in Firm From Antfin Amid China Concerns
  6. Huobi Stirs Insolvency Speculation Amid Drop in Total Value Locked, Records $64 Million in Outflows: Report
  7. Citroen C3 Aircross: Specifications, Features, and Price in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy F34 5G With Exynos 1280 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme 11x 5G India Launch Expected Soon; Storage Options, Colourways Tipped
  10. Barbie, Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Crosses $1 Billion at Global Box Office
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.