Amazon, the e-commerce giant that leads the retail e-commerce sector in India with 37.8 percent market share, has decided to treat its Indian users with big festive discounts. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, that started on October 8, has ventured into its third week with a special ‘Extra Happiness Days' for Indians to continue with their festive shopping. Amazon has partnered with several Indian banks to let its users avail additional benefits and no-cost EMIs on the shopping of electronic gadgets and home appliances among other items.

People looking to purchase air conditioners for themselves or their loved ones ahead of the upcoming festivities in India, this is the time to do so via the ongoing sale on Amazon. ACs on the e-commerce platform are presently retailing at discounts up to nearly 60 percent.

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC, for instance, is selling at 32 percent off from its original price of Rs. 63,400. Similarly, a whopping discount of 44 percent has been applied on the original price of the LG 1 Ton 4 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC.

Voltas, Carrier, Daikin, and Samsung are other popular brands, ACs from which are selling at heavily discounted prices alongside the ones from Panasonic and LG. Additional discounts on these ACs are being offered to the card holders of HDFC, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard.

Here are some of the biggest deals and offers that you can grab on air conditioners during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale.

Top deals on ACs during Amazon sale :-

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.