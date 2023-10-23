Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Brings More Discounts on ACs for Extra Happiness Days 2023

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has ventured into its third week with a special ‘Extra Happiness Days’ for Indians to continue with their festive shopping.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 October 2023 13:33 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Brings More Discounts on ACs for Extra Happiness Days 2023

Photo Credit: LG

Amazon opened the gates to its Great Indian Festival Sale for its Prime users on October 7

Amazon, the e-commerce giant that leads the retail e-commerce sector in India with 37.8 percent market share, has decided to treat its Indian users with big festive discounts. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, that started on October 8, has ventured into its third week with a special ‘Extra Happiness Days' for Indians to continue with their festive shopping. Amazon has partnered with several Indian banks to let its users avail additional benefits and no-cost EMIs on the shopping of electronic gadgets and home appliances among other items.

People looking to purchase air conditioners for themselves or their loved ones ahead of the upcoming festivities in India, this is the time to do so via the ongoing sale on Amazon. ACs on the e-commerce platform are presently retailing at discounts up to nearly 60 percent.

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC, for instance, is selling at 32 percent off from its original price of Rs. 63,400. Similarly, a whopping discount of 44 percent has been applied on the original price of the LG 1 Ton 4 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC.

Voltas, Carrier, Daikin, and Samsung are other popular brands, ACs from which are selling at heavily discounted prices alongside the ones from Panasonic and LG. Additional discounts on these ACs are being offered to the card holders of HDFC, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard.

Here are some of the biggest deals and offers that you can grab on air conditioners during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale.

Top deals on ACs during Amazon sale :-

Product MRP Sale Price
Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 70,990 Rs. 29,999
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC Rs. 67,790 Rs. 32,990
LG 1 Ton 4 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC Rs. 61,990 Rs. 34,990
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 58,400 Rs. 36,499
Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter Split AC Rs. 73,990 Rs. 42,990
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC Rs. 63,400 Rs. 42,990
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
