Flipkart's Big Dussehra Sale is now live for all users on the e-commerce platform. The sale that started on October 22 brings offers and discounts for products across different categories including mobile phones, accessories, laptops, wearables, home, kitchen products, TVs, and appliances. The nine-day sale will conclude on October 29. Flipkart's Big Dussehra Sale offers additional discounts for Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Bank, RBL and State Bank of India (SBI) card holders. Further, shoppers can avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and Paytm-based offers.

High-end premium smartphones with top-end specifications from brands such as Apple, Samsung, and Google are available at discounted rates in the ongoing sale. Last year's iPhone 14 is listed with a price tag of Rs. 52,999, down from the original price of Rs. 69,900. The iPhone 14 Plus can be grabbed for Rs. 60,999, instead of the launch price of Rs. 89,900. Flipkart is offering Google Pixel 7a for Rs. 35,999. Bank discounts can further bring down the effective price to Rs. 32,499. The handset was launched in India earlier this year at Rs. 43,999.

Similarly, Oppo Reno 10 5G is available for a starting price tag of Rs. 29,999 instead of Rs. 38,999. The Motorola Edge 40 is offered for Rs. 26,999, instead of Rs. 34,999. Purchases made through select bank cards can get Rs. 750 as well.

Samsung launched its flagship smartphone Galaxy S22 in India in February last year with a price tag of Rs. 85,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Now, during the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale, it can be purchased for Rs. 39,999. You can exchange your old smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 39,150. The Nothing Phone 2 base variant with 128GB storage can be purchased during the festive sale for Rs. 32,999 (including bank discounts). Interested buyers can also swap an old smartphone and receive another discount worth up to Rs. 8,000 on their purchase.

The Poco F5 is listed with a price tag of Rs. 23,999. The Vivo T2 Pro 5G is available for Rs. 21,999. Similarly, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is listed for Rs. 24,999. Samsung F54 5G is offered for Rs. 23,999. Flipkart is providing payment-based discounts and cashbacks to save even more money while buying smartphones. Shoppers can also check out no-cost EMI options and exchange discounts for specific products.

