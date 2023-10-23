Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Apple to Debut iMac Refresh at the End of the Month, New iPad Models to Arrive in March 2024: Gurman

Apple to Debut iMac Refresh at the End of the Month, New iPad Models to Arrive in March 2024: Gurman

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning a Mac-centred launch on either the 30th or 31st of this month.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 October 2023 12:34 IST
Apple to Debut iMac Refresh at the End of the Month, New iPad Models to Arrive in March 2024: Gurman

Photo Credit: Apple

The 24-inch iMac model is powered by Apple’s M1 chip

Highlights
  • The 32-inch iMac Pro could arrive in late 2024 or 2025
  • Apple is planning to launch new iPad Air, iPad and iPad mini next year
  • Apple recently launched the Apple Pencil (2023)
Advertisement

Apple is yet to refresh its 2021 24-inch iMac, with the company widely speculated to be working on the follow-up. Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said last week that he expected the Cupertino, California-based company to unveil a new 24-inch iMac next year. A new report, however, contradicts Kuo and says that Apple is set to launch a follow-up model for the 24-inch iMac by the end of this month. The report also claims that the company plans to launch new iPad models next year.

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple is gearing up to launch the long-awaited 24-inch iMac refresh around the end of October. The company is reportedly planning a Mac-centred launch for the end of this month, where it could announce the new model. “I believe the Mac announcement will take place on either the 30th or 31st of this month,” Gurman specified in his newsletter. Gurman also pointed out that Apple retail stores were in short supply of the existing iMac, hinting at a refreshed model arriving soon.

Gurman also added that a larger Pro version of the iMac will arrive in late 2024 or 2025. The iMac Pro will reportedly become the biggest iMac Apple has ever released, sporting a 32-inch screen. Gurman's reporting also aligns with Kuo's claim, which said that a higher-end iMac with a 32-inch mini-LED display would debut in 2025.

Additionally, Gurman also said that Apple has no plans to launch new iPad models this year. After several rumours about an impending iPad launch, Apple debuted the Apple Pencil (2023) last week as a cheaper alternative to the second-generation product. Gurman claims that the company plans to launch new iPad models around March 2024. The company is reportedly working on refreshes for iPad Air, the entry-level iPad, and iPad mini. Gurman states that a new iPad Pro is also in Apple's plans further down the pipeline.

Apple is yet to refresh the iMac in over two years since the company introduced the M1-powered 24-inch iMac in candy colours at its ‘Spring Loaded' event in April. The 24-inch iMac is powered by the M1 chip and is available in seven colours. The iMac is 11.5mm thin and features a 4.5K retina display with 500 nits of peak brightness.

Apple has also not refreshed its iPad lineup this year, with its last iPad launch taking place in October 2022, when it debuted new iPad Pro models powered by the M2 chip and a new 10th Gen iPad sporting a new design and a new keyboard accessory.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iMac, iPad, Apple Pencil, Mark Gurman
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Breaches $30,000 Price Mark, Most Altcoins Including Ether, Solana, Cardano See Gains

Related Stories

Apple to Debut iMac Refresh at the End of the Month, New iPad Models to Arrive in March 2024: Gurman
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale: iPhone 14, Pixel 7a, More Available With Offers 
  2. Vivo Y78t With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Debuts: See Price
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best Deals on Smartwatches
  4. Vivo Y200 With Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  5. Amazon’s Extra Happiness Days Sale 2023 Brings Big Deals on ACs
  6. Discounts on iPhone 13, OnePlus 11R and More Mobiles on Amazon
  7. iPhone 15 Series Gets Deep Discounts in China, Analysts Point to Weak Sales
  8. HP Pavilion Plus Laptops Get 13th Gen Intel Core Chips in India: See Price
  9. WhatsApp Will Now Let You Switch Between Two Accounts on Android
  10. Oppenheimer to Release on Digital and Physical Media on November 21
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y200 With Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. iPhone 15 Series Gets Deep Discounts by Chinese Retailers as Analysts Point to Weak Sales
  3. Cryptocurrency Worth $930,000 Seized by CBI From Ahmedabad-Based Man Who Allegedly Defrauded US Citizen
  4. Apple to Debut iMac Refresh at the End of the Month, New iPad Models to Arrive in March 2024: Gurman
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Breaches $30,000 Price Mark, Most Altcoins Including Ether, Solana, Cardano See Gains
  6. Vivo Y78t With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand Sets Live Streaming World Record With 4.3 Crore Viewers
  8. Top Deals on Headphones Under Rs. 2,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
  9. India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup Match Today: How to Watch Live Stream and Get Score Updates
  10. ChatGPT Integration in Cars Is a Reality Thanks to DS Automobiles: Here Are Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »