The first day of Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is almost over. The two-day-long sale has put on offer a plethora of products from various categories on lucrative discounts. The additional exchange offers, select card discounts and cashbacks, have made the sale a further hit amongst the buyers. One of the hot selling categories from the bonanza is camera accessories. From bag packs, gimbals, and memory cards, to green screens, a wide variety of photography equipment are available at discounted prices. Here are some of the top deals on camera accessories, that we loved the most.

1. Dyazo Water Resistant Camera Bag

The Dyazo Water resistant padded shoulder camera bag offers a safe, shock-resistant storage space for your camera and its accessories. It comes with adjustable and detachable straps, for comfort, and can also be carried like a cross-body bag, while on the go. It has multiple accessory pockets, ensuring easy compartmentalisation. You can easily carry around cameras from top brands like Nikon, Panasonic, Samsung, Fujifilm, and Sony.

Buy now at: Rs. 582 (MRP: Rs. 1,499)

2. Hiniso Camera Dry Cabinet

Exposure to too much moisture can damage the camera lens, burning a deep hole in your pocket. This is where a dry cabinet comes into the picture. It offers protection to camera gear against excessive humidity and ensures safe storage for your camera in challenging terrains and weathers. It also helps prevent, rust, mould, oxidation, or warping of the camera. The Hiniso Camera dry cabinet, in particular, comes with thermoelectric cooling technology, a built-in hygrometer, and an electronic display.

Buy Now at: Rs. 16,990 (MRP: 21,990)

3. Gizga Essentials Professional 6-in-1 Cleaning Kit for Cameras & Sensitive Electronics

A dirty lens can rip you off the opportunity to click that perfect shot. This handy cleaning kit from Gizga essentials will allow you to ready your lens quickly, wherever you go. It comes with a powerful dust air blower, 10 cotton swabs, plush microfiber Cloth (160mm X 160 mm), suede microfiber cloth (180mm x 155mm), dust removal antistatic cleaning brush, and a 25 ml lens cleaning solution. You can also use this multi-purpose kit for camcorders, filters, binoculars, LCDs, laptops, and other sensitive electronics.

Buy Now at: Rs. 269 (MRP: Rs. 499)

4. Digitek (DSG 007F) 3 Axis Handheld Steady Gimbal

A good-quality gimbal is crucial for steady video captures as well as stills. This one by Digitek offers a decent range of features including anti-shake technology, foldable design, and easy operation. You can use it in three creative operation modes, which are follow mode, half follow mode, and all lock mode. It allows users to switch between horizontal and vertical shooting, in a stabilised fashion. Further, it offers a PAN angle of 340 degrees, and is easy to carry while travelling.

Buy Now at: Rs. 5,589 (MRP: Rs. 8,995)

5. Hiffin Green Screen Backdrop with Stand

If you are a cinematographer at heart or just like to play around with editing software, chances are that you are already aware of the versatility of green screens, that allow for adding of digital effects later. The kit comes with a muslin curtain, backdrop stands, screws, and a heavy-duty carry bag. The curtain is made of high-density, wrinkle-free polyester fabric, which offers a perfect backdrop. It is easy to set up as well as carry around. The stand runs 8 feet long and 12 feet wide, and the curtain measures 9x12 feet.

Buy Now at Rs. 2,139 (MRP: 5,000)

6. AmazonBasics D Cell Everyday Alkaline Batteries (12-Pack)

These alkaline batteries by AmazonBasics offer a leak-free and anti-corrosion design, in addition to a long shelf life of three to five years. You can also use them with other household items such as LED flashlights. However, these batteries are for single-user purposes, and cannot be recharged.

Buy Now at: Rs. 349 (MRP: 2,995)

7. SanDisk Extreme SD UHS I 128GB Card

This SD card by SanDisk is a popular choice amongst camera lovers thanks of its quick data transfer speed and high shot speed. Its tough build provides resistance against moisture, shock, humidity, X-rays, and other harsh conditions. The SD card is also optimal for capturing sequential burst mode shots and uninterrupted 4K UHD videos.

Buy Now at: Rs. 1,375 (MRP: 3,700)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.